Kansas State baseball took a duo of lopsided losses Saturday and Sunday to drop a consequential road conference series at Oklahoma State this weekend.
The Wildcats (32-20, 12-9 Big 12) won the opener 10-9 Friday — which momentarily moved them into sole possession of second place in the Big 12 standings — before losing 19-5 in Game 2 and 12-2 in the rubber-match.
K-State now occupies third place in the league alongside Texas as it heads into the final weekend of the regular season. It will return home this week to host TCU in a three-game series beginning Thursday and continuing through Saturday.
Game 3
The Wildcats’ offense struggled to get rolling Sunday afternoon, collecting just four hits in a 12-2 seven-inning loss.
Meanwhile, the Cowboys (35-15, 13-8 Big 12) tallied 13 hits in the game and used a seven-run third inning to power them to a 10-1 lead at the time.
“We were unable to stay away from the big inning,” head coach Pete Hughes said in a written statement. “You can’t let a team that’s very good at home jump out a lead. They did that and kept the momentum. Can’t take anything away from our opponent. They played great, but we also weren’t very fundamentally sound today, which hurt us more.”
Brady Day accounted for half of K-State’s hits with two, but neither of them led to runs. Kyan Lodice and Brendan Jones each had one hit and one RBI apiece, while the Wildcats walked three times.
Jones singled in the top of the third to drive in Lodice and cut K-State’s deficit to 3-1. Lodice then hit a single in the fourth to score Cole Johnson, making it 10-2.
Wildcat starter Mason Buss (4-3) gave up a three-run home run to Nolan Shubart in the bottom of the first. Buss went 2 1/3 innings, surrendering seven runs on six hits. Ty Ruhl tossed the final 3 2/3 and allowed five runs on seven hits.
Oklahoma State added two more runs in the bottom of the sixth to reach a 10-run lead, which brought the mercy rule into effect.
Game 2
The Cowboys’ offense pounded K-State pitchers from start to finish Saturday as they leveled the series with a 19-5 victory.
Oklahoma State scored five runs in the first and six in the fifth, and outhit the Wildcats 18-11.
“OSU did a really good job of playing with the lead and taking advantage of some opportunities we created,” Hughes said. “Avoiding the big inning is rule No. 1 when playing against that type of offense. We didn’t do that today, but we’ve been in this situation before. We’ll be ready for tomorrow.”
German Fajardo (3-2) started on the mound for K-State but lasted just one inning after walking four and allowing two hits and five runs. Hughes turned to five relief pitchers, none of whom could stem the tide of the Cowboys’ high-powered bats.
Kaelen Culpepper went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored. Day, Nick Goodwin and Jayden Lobliner each had a hit and an RBI.
Day led off the game with a double, and Culpepper doubled to score Day and put the Wildcats on top 1-0. In the fourth, Culpepper, Day and Goodwin hit back-to-back-to-back solo home runs to pull within three at 7-4. Lobliner capped off K-State’s scoring with a double to drive in Roberto Pena in the sixth.
Game 1
Tyson Neighbors struck out Tyler Wulfert to end an Oklahoma State comeback and cement K-State’s 10-9 victory Friday night.
Moments before, Shubart hit a two-out, two-run home run to left-center field, trimming the Wildcats’ lead to one run. Neighbors’ strikeout of Wulfert in the next at-bat was his fifth in 2 2/3 innings, earning him his 10th save of the season and K-State’s first win in the Cowboys’ home stadium since 2017.
The Wildcats set a new program record with their 14th road win of the season by outhitting Oklahoma State 15-10 in a game in which they never trailed.
“What a great win for our guys,” Hughes said. “Friday night wins on the road are gold.”
Goodwin led five K-State players with multi-hit days, going 4-for-5 at the plate and driving in three runs while scoring twice. Culpepper had two RBIs and two runs scored on three hits. Day and Pena each had two hits and an RBI, while Cash Rugely went 2-for-5 with two runs scored.
Wildcat starter Owen Boerema (7-1) did just enough on the mound to earn the victory. He pitched 6 1/3 innings and held the Cowboys to seven runs on eight hits before turning over the game to Neighbors.
Lodice hit a sacrifice fly to score Day and Pena doubled to score Goodwin as K-State took a 2-0 lead in the top of the second. Oklahoma State tied it in the bottom of the inning, and then Culpepper scored Jones on a single and Goodwin drove in Culpepper with a double to make it 4-2 in the third. But again, the Cowboys responded with two more runs in the bottom of the inning to knot the game again.
In the fifth, Culpepper’s double brought in Rugely, and Goodwin’s single scored Culpepper. Oklahoma State only put up one in the bottom of the fifth, allowing the Wildcats to maintain a 6-5 advantage.
The seventh inning proved decisive, as K-State notched a four-run frame. Day scored Jones on a single, Goodwin singled to drive in Rugely, and Johnson doubled to send home Goodwin and Day.
The Cowboys cut it to 10-7 with two runs in the seventh and pulled within one with Shubart’s homer in the ninth before Neighbors slammed the door.
“I can’t say enough about the fight in this group,” Hughes said. “The toughness of K-State baseball was on full display. It was a complete team effort.”