Baylor scored all of its runs in the bottom of the sixth inning Sunday to beat Kansas State baseball 8-4 and take the Big 12-opening series.
The Wildcats (13-7, 1-2 Big 12) led 4-0 after scoring two runs in the second and one apiece in the third and fourth. However, the Bears took advantage of two hit batters and a K-State fielding errors to explode for eight runs on seven hits.
“You have to have nine full innings of solid baseball in this conference to win especially on the road,” said head coach Pete Hughes in a written statement.
Despite earning two more walks, the Wildcats only collected one more hit after the sixth and were unable to mount a response. They finished with six hits, half of which came off the bat of Cash Rugely, who also scored twice and drove out a solo home run in the fourth inning.
Roberto Pena drove in Raphael Pelletier with a groundout in the second, while Rugely came across to put K-State in front 2-0 after Baylor dropped a fly ball off the bat of Brendan Jones. Cole Johnson made it 3-0 with a single to center field in the third that scored Nick Goodwin.
Wildcats starting pitcher German Fajardo went 5 1/3 innings and was responsible for two runs on four hits while striking out six. Ty Ruhl (1-1) took the loss after relieving Fajardo in the sixth, and he gave up six runs (one earned) on three hits in 1/3 inning.
“German gave us a winning start and we couldn’t expand an early lead and finish the game,” Hughes said. “We squandered opportunities. We need to be better, and we will be better.”
Mason Buss and Tyson Neighbors combined to hold the Bears (8-12, 2-1 Big 12) scoreless over the final 2 1/3 innings.
K-State will return to action Tuesday and Wednesday when it hosts St. Thomas for a two-game series.
Game 2
K-State saw its nine-game winning streak come to a close Saturday in an 8-4 loss at Baylor.
The Wildcats grabbed a 1-0 lead in the top of the first before the Bears scored six straight runs from the second inning to the sixth. K-State pulled back a run in the seventh and two in the eighth, but Baylor added two insurance runs in the bottom of the eighth to seal the victory.
“We had plenty of opportunities to turn that game back to us but unfortunately we couldn’t capitalize,” Hughes said. “Baylor got the two-out hit all day, pitched well and hit better than we did. We’ll be better tomorrow and focus on winning a road series.”
The Wildcats collected just six hits, with one each coming from Jones, Johnson, Pelletier, Brady Day, Dom Hughes and Orlando Salinas.
Pelletier singled up the middle to drive in Jones in the first, and Johnson hit a single down the left-field line in the seventh to score Pena. Hughes brought home Goodwin in the eighth, and Salinas followed that with a single to score Rugely.
Jackson Wentworth (1-2) took the loss for K-State after pitching the first three innings and allowing two runs on four hits. Shay Hartis gave up four runs on eight hits in 2 1/3 innings, while Cole Wisenbaker allowed two runs on one hit in two frames. Neighbors tossed 1/3 inning and gave up a hit.
Game 1
K-State matched its road Big 12 win total from a year ago in one game Friday with an 8-1 win over Baylor in its conference opener.
“It was a good solid team win tonight,” Hughes said. “I’m proud of our guys for setting the tone on the road.”
Johnson and Goodwin drove in two runs apiece for the Wildcats, while Salinas and Jones each scored twice in the game. Day, Rugely and Pelletier each had an RBI as well.
Goodwin got the scoring started with a bases-loaded walk in the top of the first, which brought home Jones. Day then reached on a fielder’s choice, and a throwing error allowed Hughes and Johnson to score as well, making it 3-0 K-State. Johnson’s single in the second drove in Salinas to give the Wildcats a 4-0 advantage.
The Bears scored their only run in the bottom of the third, before Johnson singled to bring in Salinas again in the fourth. Goodwin scored on a Rugely sacrifice bunt in the seventh, followed by a Pelletier single that scored Day. Goodwin flied out in the eighth, which allowed Jones to score from third.
K-State starter Owen Boerema (3-0) earned the win on the mound in 5 2/3 innings. He held Baylor to one run one six hits, two walks and six strikeouts. Ruhl lasted 2 1/3 innings of hitless baseball, while Kyler Heyne did the same in one frame.
“We scored early while Owen settled in immediately and played solid error-free baseball with great energy,” Hughes said. “Everyone played a part in the win tonight.”