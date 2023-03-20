20220504_Baseball-KStateVSWichitaSt-.JB.012.JPG
Kansas State pitcher German Fajardo (37) pitches against Wichita State on May 3.

 Staff photo by Jesse Bruner

Baylor scored all of its runs in the bottom of the sixth inning Sunday to beat Kansas State baseball 8-4 and take the Big 12-opening series.

The Wildcats (13-7, 1-2 Big 12) led 4-0 after scoring two runs in the second and one apiece in the third and fourth. However, the Bears took advantage of two hit batters and a K-State fielding errors to explode for eight runs on seven hits.

