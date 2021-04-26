Starting pitching has shown to be the key for Kansas State this season.
But on Sunday at least, K-State showed it can win without a strong performance from its starter.
Carson Seymour only pitched 2 2/3 innings — the sophomore right-handed pitcher allowed three earned runs on four hits along with five strikeouts — before he left the mound.
Behind 6 1/3 innings from senior Kasey Ford in relief, clutch two-out hitting — four runs were scored with two outs — and four home runs, the Wildcats overcame an early lead from the Mountaineers to take a 9-4 to win at Tointon Family Stadium.
With the victory, K-State (23-16, 6-9 Big 12) also won the weekend series, 2-1, over West Virginia.
The Mountaineers (15-18, 6-9) got on the board in the first inning with an RBI double.
K-State responded in the bottom portion of the first inning with a home run from Nick Goodwin.
The visitors grabbed the lead again in the top of the third inning. The first run came as the runner from third base scored, as K-State tried to turn a double play. But the runner at first beat the throw. The second run came via an RBI single.
K-State's Kamron Willman tied the contest with a two-run home run with two outs in the bottom of the fourth inning.
“I was just trying to make sure I was seeing something up (in the zone),” Willman said. “I had got one right before the pitch that I put out. I was just ready to go.”
Ford excelled in his six and one-third innings. The last run the visitors scored came on a wild pitch in the top of the fifth inning. It was the only run Ford allowed Sunday.
“For me, the story line of the day is Kasey Ford coming in and just being ready to execute and perform," Kansas State head coach Pete Hughes said. "The kid has been ready every single day for the past three years since I have coached him. Take any role you throw at him, and the only thing he cares about is the purple and white. That was awesome from a personal standpoint to watch that kid perform and have success today.”
West Virginia’s staring pitcher, Ben Hampton, went five innings. Hampton recorded six strikeouts and held the hosts to only one run through the first three innings.
“(Hampton) was tough to figure out,” Hughes said. “He was giving us headaches at first. The conditions today were really offensive with the wind blowing out. With his style of pitching, it probably was not the greatest matchup with the wind conditions.”
The Wildcats started to get a read on Hampton in the fourth inning.
“Once he started to miss with the changeup up a little bit, we started hitting some balls,” Hughes said. “When he got the fastball down, that was where his outing turned.”
The Wildcats had a pair of clutch hits in the bottom of the sixth inning. With two outs remaining, Willman came through again with an RBI single to right field to tie the game at 4-all.
Dylan Phillips came through right after Willman, with a base hit that floated just above the second baseman’s glove to bring in another run and give the Wildcats the lead in the sixth inning.
K-State wasn't done.
Phillips launched a two-run homer in the seventh inning to extend the lead to 7-4. Dylan Caplinger added a two-run homer of his own later in the inning.
“Our (pitching) staff has been our focal point the whole season,” Willman said. “Getting Kasey to come in and do what he does is perfect for us. We just knew that we need to score to win this game, and that is what happened.”
This was the third straight home series win for the Wildcats, and it marked the second time they have bounced back to win Games 2 and 3 after dropping the opener.
“It is pretty high character when you lose Friday with your guy on the mound and you still come back and perform,” Hughes said. “Good teams do not let Friday night beat you twice or three times.
"One inning at a time. You show up on Saturday and play good and you are back in the series. I just liked the way we were in the bullpen to win this game. That is how it turned out. I am proud of our guys. It was a really good effort this weekend.”