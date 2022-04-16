After pulling off the upset in game one over Texas, Kansas State followed that up and knocked off the Longhorns 8-1 Friday at Tointon Family Stadium, winning the series versus the Longhorns for just the third time in school history.
K-State’s (17-16, 3-8 Big 12) starting pitcher Blake Adams controlled Texas, the most productive offense in the Big 12, pitching seven innings, allowing three hits and only one run with six strikeouts. The run Adams allowed came in the top of the seventh inning. Adams pitched a total of 108 pitches.
“Great team win,” Adams said. “(We) really needed (the win). I knew we needed another good start. I got into rhythm early and (I) kept them off balance. I was able to mix with all four pitches for most of the game. Really kept them off balance and trusted my defense, especially with the conditions we had today. The mindset was just attack hitters and let defense do the work, and that is what we did. That was great to get the first series win – and what a team to do it against, a top 10 team and it being Texas.”
On Thursday in game one, it was a spectacular comeback effort, scoring seven unanswered runs after trailing 5-1 to pull off the upset.
This time, the Wildcats got on the board first in the bottom of the second inning, taking a 2-0 lead. And on top of good pitching and more offense, they were able to hold the lead for the entire game.
A double by Justin Mitchell that got into the outfield just over the third baseman’s head scored Nick Goodwin and another run was brought in with a sacrifice fly.
The Wildcats were able to extend their lead to 3-0 in the bottom of the sixth inning as Nicoloff came through with two outs with a single up the middle of the field to score Orlando Salinas.
Texas (25-12, 5-6 in Big 12 play) was able to get on the board in the top of the seventh inning with a solo home run. Adams pitched 96 pitches before giving up the home run, but he was able to get out of the inning after 12 more pitches to finish a full seven innings.
“The first six innings, I was feeling really good,” Adams said. “I kept my (velocity) low. I had all (my) four pitches working. Really just trusted (the) defense. Attack the hitters. I just attacked, attacked, attacked. It worked out.”
K-State responded in the bottom half of the seventh inning with a two-run home run from Dominic Johnson over the left field wall the give the hosts more cushion with a 5-1 lead.
“We consider it a dagger, and that is really what it was,” Johnson said. “Once I hit that (home run), I felt like the game was in our hands. 3-1 is a close game in college baseball – (especially) against a really good Texas team, top 10 in the country – we had a good team win today, and that was big for us.”
K-State added three more runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to turn the game into a 8-1 win.
It all added up to a big win for the Wildcats as they are in desperate need of wins – especially against ranked opponents – to fight their way into the postseason.
“We had some energy today in pregame which carried over from yesterday” Hughes said. “Our goal was to get a lead, get the momentum first, expand the lead and then finish the game: We did all three of those things (in this game).”
K-State goes for the three-game series sweep Saturday at 6 p.m..