K-State baseball thumps Wichita State Monday on the road.
WICHITA- Kansas State got on the board early and then grew its lead from there in a 12-1 road win over Wichita State Monday.
Dominic Johnson scored on a wild pitch in the top of the first inning to give the Wildcats a 1-0 lead. K-State then scored four in the second, five in the third and two in the fourth.
K-State ousted Shockers starting pitcher Robert Cranz from the game after he faced a few batters in the top of the second, scoring four runs before he could record an out in the inning.
Jeff Heinrich drew a walk with the bases loaded to bring home the first run in the second. Dominic Johnson followed that up with a missile of a line drive right at the third baseman, but the ball bounced out of his glove, allowing K-State another run and keeping the bases loaded.
Orlando Salinas grounded into a fielder’s choice and Justin Mitchell scored from third base. Another groundout allowed Heinrich to score.
In the third, Cole Johnson got on base and then Brady Day hit a triple to right-center field to score him. Dominic Hughes then singled to score Day. Two more runs scored on a single and a fielder’s choice.
“I love the way we started,” head coach Pete Hughes said. “When you have a dominant pitching performance, it allows you to build a big lead. And to keep the momentum for the rest of the game.”
Hughes particularly liked that the Wildcats hit through the order in the third.
“It was good because everyone participated,” Hughes said. “We were productive at the bottom part of our order, too. When you get that good balance, you have these kind of offensive nights.”
On top of the big offensive night for the Wildcats, starting pitcher German Fajardo got through five innings without allowing a run and surrendering only two hits while tallying four strikeouts on 76 pitches. The Shockers loaded the bases in the bottom of the fourth inning, but Fajardo got out of the inning without giving up a run.
“I am glad we had an opportunity to let him work through that,” Hughes said. “We had a good lead, but nonetheless, it’s bases loaded, one out. You got to make big pitches, and he did.”
K-State added two more runs in the top of the fourth inning with an RBI double from Heinrich and a sacrifice fly from Dominic Johnson.
Wichita State used six pitchers in the game, and none pitched more than 2 2/3 innings.
K-State’s shutout attempt was erased in the bottom of the ninth.