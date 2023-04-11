Kansas State pitcher Collin Rothermel delivers from the mound to a Creighton batter during their non-conference game Monday at Tointon Family Stadium. Rothermel had six strikeouts in the Wildcats’ 10-0 seven-inning win over the Bluejays.
Despite going in with very little rest and sleep, Kansas State baseball cruised to a 10-0 win over Creighton in seven innings on Monday.
The Wildcats (21-14, 6-6 Big 12), who had just returned from the series at Texas early that morning, got their second shutout of the season and a two-game series sweep of the Bluejays.
“Another character-building win for us and our program tonight,” head coach Pete Hughes said in a written statement. “It was difficult travel getting into Manhattan early this morning and the quick turnaround after a heart-breaking series, but again, our guys showed how resilient and how tough they are.”
Collin Rothermel earned the win, going six innings while allowing just two hits and two walks with six strikeouts.
“We got a great start from Collin Rothermel," Hughes said. "I’m really proud of Collin and how he’s hung in there with the process ... He was able to give our team a substantial amount of time to build a lead and win a ball game. It was a good night for our program.”
Ty Ruhl came on for the final frame and didn't allow a baserunner while striking out a batter.
The Wildcats first got on the board in the fourth off a double from Kaelen Culpepper that scored Cash Rugely. Roberto Pena followed that up with a double to left centerfield, scoring Culpepper and giving the Wildcats a 2-0 lead.
In the sixth, Raphael Pelletier singled up the right field line to score Pena and Culpepper, doubling K-State's lead to 4-0.
Kyan Lodice got on the board in the seventh with a single that scored Nick Goodwin. Four batters later, Pena followed that up with a single that scored both Lodice and Brady Day.
Cole Johnson put the topper on the evening, blistering a three-run home run to left field, scoring Pena, Rugely and himself to put the Bluejays away.
Culpepper, Pena and Johnson each ended the day with two hits, while Rugely reached twice on walks.
Up next for K-State is the Sunflower Showdown series versus Kansas in Lawrence. Game 1 will be Friday at 6 p.m., with games 2 and 3 coming Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m.