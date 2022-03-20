Kansas State baseball scored in all but one inning and was buoyed by strong starting pitching in the Wildcats 15-2 win over Morehead State Saturday in the second game of the series at Tointon Family Stadium.
The Wildcats (10-7) got a strong performance from Connor McCullough on the mound. McCullough pitched seven innings, allowing just three hits, one run while punching out eight batters.
“A little bit of everything (worked today),” McCullough said on his pitching performance. “I had the curveball working a few innings and a few innings it wasn’t. If (curveball) was not working, the changeup was working. Going into the game, I knew we were going to put up double digit runs. I just tried to throw the ball over the plate and let the defense work.”
That was well enough for the Wildcats to cruise to a blowout victory with the hitting clinic that was displayed.
K-State left the yard four times in the win after scoring 10 runs without a home run on Friday.
“Nothing like offense to get your team feeling good,” Kansas State head coach Pete Hughes said. “You score all those runs, and guys are comfortable in the (batting) box. Sometimes that hot feeling can stick around in your program for a while. Hopefully we can do it Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday and stay feeling good heading to TCU. I just love the fact that we scored in every inning except the second (inning). That is a pretty mature lineup.”
The Wildcats also got some help from Morehead State (7-10), as the Eagles had two errors in the game.
Dominic Johnson had another big game in the batters box. The Arkansas transfer went 3-for-3 at the plate, all three of which were doubles. Johnson scored three runs.
Dominic Johnson ripped a double to left field just inside the white hash of the left field line to get on base in the bottom of the first inning to get the Wildcats started. Brady Day hit a ground rule double to get Dominic Johnson home to get on the scoreboard. It was the only run K-State scored in the first inning.
The Wildcats gradually extended their lead throughout the game by scoring runs in the third, fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth inning.
“(It was a) good all-around win,” Hughes said. “When you score seven out of eight (innings), it is consistency. Guys are staying focused (and) locked in. (I) did not like the way we played with leads earlier this season. We jump out to a lead and then shut it down after the third or fourth inning. The last two days we have been consistent and hungry. We are not good enough to shut down innings.”
The eighth inning was a big inning for K-State with six runs scored. And it was noteworthy because Hughes had gone to his bench. Three of the four home runs came in the eighth inning and the home runs in the inning were all from the bench, including the K-State skipper's son, Dom Hughes.
“We recruit for depth,” Hughes said. “You need depth for matchups, (and) you need depth in case injuries come into play. Depth is a good thing. Especially when you get into our league, you can’t be matched up on it. Having a deep bench will help you have an advantage late in games. (I’m) happy for those guys. They work hard enough to play every day. Unfortunately, you can only play eight positional guys.”
K-State will go for the weekend series sweep over Morehead State Sunday afternoon.