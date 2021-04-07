After upending then-No. 3 Texas Tech in a series last weekend, Kansas State baseball carried that momentum into the first of a two-game set against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Tuesday.
Behind strong pitching — limiting the Golden Lions to three hits — and four home runs (15 total hits), the Wildcats had no trouble taking care of the Golden Lions, as they cruised to a 12-2 win Tuesday at Tointon Family Stadium.
The game ended after the Wildcats’ 12th run in the eighth inning because of a mercy rule. The shortened game lasted barely two hours.
K-State (16-11) got some help from the visitors in the second inning to get on the board.
With runners on second and third base, Kameron Willman hit a ground ball to the shortstop. With two outs, the play appeared to be an easy groundout that would end the inning.
But an off-target throw to first base got past the first baseman, which allowed Terrence Spurlin and Cameron Thompson to score to give the hosts a 2-0 lead.
“That was a big play,” Kansas State head coach Pete Hughes said. “The longer your teams stay in it, the more confidence they get. That (play) threw momentum in our dugout. Any time you can basically hand over runs to your opponent, it is demoralizing. It was a tough way for those guys to start. I liked the way we continued to expand on that lead by swinging the bats effectively.”
Despite the level of competition, K-State did not lose its focus playing an Arkansas Pine-Bluff team that entered on a nine-game losing streak.
“It is just a matter of keeping our bats going — getting guys going who might have struggled in the last series — to get them going and feeling confident,” sophomore outfielder Dylan Phillips said. “Just realize that every game does matter. Regardless (of whether it’s) in conference or out of conference or what their record is, each at bat, you should take pride in it.”
The Wildcats’ offense carried them the remainder of the game.
Dylan Phillips was responsible for the first home run of the night for the hosts. In the third inning, Phillips sailed the ball over the left-field wall for a 3-0 lead. The Wildcats were not yet done scoring in the bottom of the third; Thompson hit a hit a single that dropped in front of the center fielder to score Chris Ceballos. A sacrifice fly from Caleb Littlejim scored Zach Kokoska from third base.
In the fourth inning, Phillips hit a sacrifice line drive to center field to score Nick Goodwin from third base to make it a 4-0 lead.
Junior starting pitcher Kasey Ford pitched three scoreless innings for the Wildcats. Ford struck out three batters in his 43 pitches in his start and improved to 2-0 on the season.
“We watched his pitch count, (because) we need him to be available for us Friday,” said Hughes, referring to the opening game of its series at Texas. “We did not get him on the mound this past weekend, so I knew I needed to get him on the mound Tuesday. You start him and get him off to a good start. Control his pitch count. (Forty-three) pitches is a safe number for him to be able to be effective Friday.”
The Golden Lions (2-18) scored their two runs in the top of the fifth inning, with a two-run home run.
Thompson answered right back for the Wildcats in the bottom portion of the fifth inning with a long home run to center field to make it a 7-2 lead.
In the sixth inning, Phillips hit his second home run of the contest to extend the advantage to 9-2.
In the seventh inning, the Wildcats capitalized on another fielding error by the visitors to bring in a run.
And in the eighth inning, two singles brought in two more runs to enact the mercy rule and seal the victory.
“It is infectious when you can start swinging the bat,” Hughes said. “It goes through your lineup. We needed to take advantage of today, because it was an ‘offensive day’ conditions wise.
“I am happy for our guys. They were disciplined enough to see a different style of pitching, and we took advantage of it.”