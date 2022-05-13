Throughout this season, the members of the Kansas State baseball team have been saying this team is a regional-caliber team, and that they have the desire to want to get there.
Winning four or its last six games, which began by avoiding a sweep on the road at Oklahoma, K-State was able to steal a win in the third game of the series 8-7. A weekday game against Wichita State at home to complete two-game season series sweep over Wichita State. And winning the weekend series over in-state rival Kansas at home.
To begin the final home weekend series of the weekend, K-State fell to Baylor 4-2 at Tointon Family Stadium.
K-State now sits at 25-23 and 6-13 in Big 12.
After being left out of regionals last season, sophomore Nick Goodwin said “we missed out just by a hair” being one of the hottest teams in the country when it came time to selection for the postseason.
Goodwin said he thinks this team deserves to be in a regional, and this team has the chance to be in the same position this year.
“We just got to come out and keep winning games,” Goodwin said.
The Wildcats have a favorable schedule remaining with two winnable three-game Big 12 series against Baylor at home and West Virginia on the road to finish off the regular season, and in between the two series is a road Tuesday weekday game at Virginia Tech (34-10, 14-8). A win against Virginia Tech would certainly skyrocket their case for the Regionals.
“We got a big game on the road next week against Virginia Tech,” Goodwin said. “That would be a big one for us if we can win that.”
An impressive part of the Wildcats’ winning stretch is K-State's star power hitter junior Dylan Phillips has not been hitting at his full potential since the Texas series back in April. Phillips has dropped from the No. 3 spot in the lineup to the No.4 spot in the lineup, but Phillips does not see that as much of a difference.
Phillips has hit just two home runs and has just one multi-hit game in the last 16 games. His batting average was above .300 all year, but now sits at .293.
“There has been some things looking back at the film,” Phillips said. “Just missing some pitches I should not. That will happen throughout the course of the year. Hopefully, this past weekend a few more hits fell for me. Hopefully that is a sign of hot finish coming up.”
The other members of the team are not worried about Phillips. With the strength of the lineup, they believe anyone is capable of a big hit.
“Every hitter goes through stretches like that,” Goodwin said. “Our lineup 1-9 is capable of hitting the ball out of the yard. I think we are not really missing out on that aspect of the game. But yeah, when Dylan is going well the whole team seems to follow behind him.
“When we get two runners on base, no matter who is at the plate we are a three-run home run waiting to happen. Anyone through our lineup 1-9 can hit the ball over the fence. If we get guys in scoring position, we got a chance put a crooked number up in any inning.”
With how good the offensive lineup has been this season, the reason why the Wildcats have not been able to hold on to games is the bullpen. But in the recent weekend series against Kansas, the bullpen showed improvement and helped the Wildcats win the weekend series.
“Our defense has been playing better recently,” Phillips said. “Our staff has made some big pitches; kept us in ball games where our offense can pick it up. This past weekend, our pitching staff did a great job because our offense was not how we have been the past couple of weeks. Kind of just more team wins and just cleaner baseball.”
After being left out of regionals selection last year, Goodwin said him and his teammates are playing with a chip on their shoulder because the opportunity was missed.
“Everyone in that locker room feels like we should be in a regional,” Goodwin said. “And thinks that we are good enough to play in a regional. That is definitely what we are shooting for.”
With two three-game series against Baylor (23-22, 5-13 Big 12) and West Virginia (29-18, 10-8 Big 12) along with the challenging road game opportunity at Virginia Tech, the Wildcats have a favorable schedule remaining for a chance to win games. They dropped the first game to Baylor Friday 4-2 Friday, though they can still bounce back and win the series just as they dropped the first game of the series to Kansas then bounced back to win the final two games to win the series.
“Hopefully we play well and get our confidence going for that week in Arlington,” Phillips said. “That is when it all kind of comes down. Everybody is in the same place. At that point, it is win or go home.”
As the selection committee chose to pass on K-State last year when it came time to selection regionals, the Wildcats have their mind focused on winning as many games as they can remaining on their schedule to do what they can to make their case instead of leaving it all up in the air to the selection committee.
“You never really know what goes on with the selection committee,” Phillips said. “All you can really do is try to get as many wins in the win column. That is our main focus right now – trying to stack that column here late. Be a hot team at the end of the year. Hopefully that can sway their decisions.”