Kansas State commandingly handled Texas Southern Sunday afternoon at Tointon Family Stadium.
In each of the three games in the series, the Wildcats reached double digits in runs scored as they finished the series sweep with a 16-1 win in seven innings.
Zach Kokoska got K-State (27-16) on the board in the bottom of the second inning as he turned on a fastball and sent a line drive over the wall in right field for a 1-0 lead.
“They threw a left-hander in kind of a soft style,” Kansas State head coach Pete Hughes said. “It took some getting used to. When Zach came around, he hit that ball out and it took some pressure off the offense. Sometimes when you throw that style of pitching, it can really frustrate you because you are trying too hard. Zach’s home run was big for our offense to make the appropriate adjustment and be productive.”
Kokoska shortly produced another highlight play as he allowed the Wildcats to keep the 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning. On a base hit to right field, he gunned down Texas Southern’s (10-31) runner at home plate as he attempted to score from second base.
“It was a really good catch and release,” Hughes said. “As good as I have seen him do.”
In the bottom of the fourth inning, the hosts blew open the game with nine runs.
Nick Goodwin started the fourth inning with a double. Then Dylan Phillips got on base.
Chris Ceballos came through with line drive quickly over the wall in left-center field for a three-run home run to extend the lead to 4-0.
“I saw his slider,” Ceballos said. “The past couple of weeks I have not been swinging at it. I knew I needed to start going after the pitches because I knew I can hit them out. I was just looking for something up.”
Ceballos said his home run was key in extending the lead.
“Today, we were really trying to just add on to what we have been doing this past two days,” Ceballos said. “With me being able to get that home run, I think it really sparks it up for the guys and keep it rolling to add up more runs for Kasey.”
K-State then added five more runs in the inning, including another three-run home run from Goodwin to extend the lead to 9-0.
Starting pitcher Kasey Ford provided five innings of only one run allowed for the hosts as he recorded five strikeouts in 53 pitches.
“I felt good today,” Ford said. “It is always nice being able to go out there and no matter what pitch to contact, because you know your defense is going to play well behind you. Knowing that you are getting run support throughout the game, that is a huge thing — to be able to be comfortable there. Going out throwing zeros up, knowing my team is going to back me up (is great). Overall, it was a good day. We played well defensively and offensively.”
The Wildcats added on nine more runs — including a three-run home run from Chad Shade — in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Hughes said it meant a lot to have the senior outfielder hit a home run.
The Wildcats waited for Shade to make it to the dugout after he touched home plate.
Then, they celebrated.
“For me, the highlight of the game was Chad Shade — in what is going to be his last college game — getting his first start,” Hughes said. “To hit a home run in his last collegiate game at bat, that is the moment that will be in the top 10 of my coaching career.” anything else being said, that is at the forefront of what I experienced today. That was phenomenal and a great message to our program and our kids moving forward that our program always pays off loyalty, hard work and team-first guys. That is what that exemplified today.”
K-State hits the road for its next six game, starting with a three-game series versus Baylor followed by a three-contest tilt in Lawrence against in-state rival Kansas.
The Wildcats are confident their production at the plate from the weekend sweep will carry forward into the crucial end-of-season stretch.
“This weekend, we scored (at least 15) runs per game,” Ceballos said “I think that really helps us going into the back end of Big 12 (play). I think it is going to help us going forward and keeping the offense rolling.”