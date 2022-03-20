Josh Nicoloff hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh to give Kansas State its first lead in a 9-6 victory and a series sweep over Morehead State Sunday afternoon.
The Wildcats (11-7) played catchup for most of the game after falling behind 3-0 in the first two innings. Despite putting runners on base, K-State struggled to bring them home.
But in the bottom of the seventh, Nicoloff provided the Wildcats the big hit they needed with a high line drive over the fence in left-center field, putting K-State up 7-5.
“We are playing a good team, (and we) got down early,” Nicoloff said. “We just kind of stuck with our approach in the process. It just felt really good to hit (a home run).”
K-State got a run in the bottom of the third inning on a sacrifice fly but left runners stranded on first and second base. The Eagles (7-12) responded right back in the top of the fourth with an RBI double to left field to push ahead 5-1.
Before Nicoloff’s seventh-frame homer, the Wildcats had left eight runners stranded.
“It is always a tough time when you leave guys (on base),” Nicoloff said. “We knew who we are offensively. We knew we were going to keep getting into those situations. It just felt awesome to help us win and help drive in some runs to take the lead.”
K-State ended the game with nine runs on 11 hits.
Christian Ruebeck started on the mound for the Wildcats, lasting just three innings after allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits with seven strikeouts.
Tyler Ruhl came on in relief and pitched three innings with two runs, three hits and four strikeouts. Griffith Hassal pitched the final three innings and earned the win as he allowed one run in the top of the ninth while striking out four.
K-State head coach Pete Hughes said his main takeaway from the game was that his team knows how to play and fight from behind.
“(Morehead State) is a remarkably good team,” Hughes said. “Comeback wins are always good to see.”
Despite Nicoloff’s game-changing hit, Hughes said he gave the game ball to junior Dylan Phillips for his two-out, two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning, which gave the Wildcats a four-run lead headed to the ninth.
Morehead State scored a run in the top of the ninth inning and had a hard hit to right field with two runners on base, but Phillips snagged it for the final out of the game.
Nicoloff said that the fact that this game required a comeback — as opposed to the two preceding blowout wins — would benefit the Wildcat squad moving forward.
“Competition is always the best part of the game,” Nicoloff said. “We love competing regardless of what the score is. Like I said, (Morehead State) is a really good team. But yeah, when you are in a close game like that, it is a lot of fun just to play, compete, stay focused and locked in. I would say it was a lot more fun today.”
Kansas State will host Air Force on Tuesday (6 p.m. first pitch) and Wednesday (4 p.m.).