DSC_8289.JPG
Kansas State outfielder Cole Johnson (8) runs to first base during a game in 2022 season at Tointon Family Stadium. Johnson hit his second grand slam of the season on Tuesday in the Wildcats’ 12-9 win at Air Force.

 Staff photo by Jesse Bruner

An eight-run blitz in the final three innings spurred Kansas State baseball’s comeback in a 12-9 road win over Air Force Tuesday in Colorado Springs on Tuesday.

“Today showed great toughness for our program,” head coach Pete Hughes said in a written statement. “Coming from behind on the road with extremely difficult conditions builds toughness for our program.

