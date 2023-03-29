Kansas State outfielder Cole Johnson (8) runs to first base during a game in 2022 season at Tointon Family Stadium. Johnson hit his second grand slam of the season on Tuesday in the Wildcats’ 12-9 win at Air Force.
An eight-run blitz in the final three innings spurred Kansas State baseball’s comeback in a 12-9 road win over Air Force Tuesday in Colorado Springs on Tuesday.
“Today showed great toughness for our program,” head coach Pete Hughes said in a written statement. “Coming from behind on the road with extremely difficult conditions builds toughness for our program.
“We had some big hits from a lot of people, specifically Cole Johnson and Nick Goodwin.”
Johnson was key in the win as the Wildcats (18-8) fell behind 9-4 in the bottom of the sixth. After a double by Kaelen Culpepper, Goodwin and Brady Day reached base on a hit by pitch and an error at third base on a fielder’s choice in the top of the seventh.
That left the bases jacked with no outs as Johnson stepped to the plate. After taking one ball, the senior TCU transfer smashed a pitch over the left field wall for his second grand slam of the season, the fourth this season for the Wildcats as a team.
After a scoreless bottom of the seventh, sophomore Brenden Jones reached home on a balk and Goodwin went yard to left field in the top of the eighth, giving K-State its first lead of the game since the top of the second inning. The home run was Goodwin’s 27th of his career.
The Wildcats added on an insurance run in the top of the ninth, scoring Cash Rugley from first on a double from Roberto Pena.
Sophomore Kyler Heyne got his first win in relief, allowing just two runs on five hits and a walk with two strikeouts in his 3 1/3 innings pitched. Closer Tyson Neighbors threw two shutout innings to put up his fourth save of the season, allowing just one walk and a hit by pitch while registering three strikeouts.
“Overall a real solid offensive performance, but we don’t win without Kyler Heyne and Tyson Neighbors coming in and pitching as well as they did,” Hughes said.
Freshman Mason Buss got the start and went 3 2/3 innings, allowing seven runs (five earned) on six hits and three walks with no strikeouts.
The Wildcats have now won four straight games and will look to make five Wednesday afternoon when they close out the series versus the Falcons Wednesday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on the Mountain West Network.