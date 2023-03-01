DSC_8173.JPG
Buy Now

Kansas State infielder Nick Goodwin (25) throws the ball to first base May 6 at Tointon Family Stadium.

 Staff photo by Jesse Bruner

Omaha rallied from three runs down in the eighth inning Tuesday night to upend Kansas State baseball 7-6.

The Wildcats (4-5) led 6-1 after five innings and 6-3 after 7 1/2 before the Mavericks got a pair of two-RBI singles against pitcher catcher Cole Wisenbaker (1-1) in the bottom of the eighth.

Tags

Recommended for you