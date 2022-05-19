West Virginia took advantages of its chances with runners in scoring position, and Kansas State didn’t. It resulted in a 15-4 defeat to West Virginia at Monongalia County Ballpark Thursday.
West Virginia got two runs before K-State’s starting pitcher Blake Adams recorded his first out. After the Mountaineers’ leadoff hitter got on base, JJ Wetherholt came up big with a two-run home run. It was the first two of eight earned runs Adams gave up in seven innings.
Adams pitched a total of 122 pitches and recorded seven strikeouts.
West Virginia extended its lead in the bottom of the third with five runs. A three-run RBI double and a double-RBI single.
The Mountaineers jumped out to a commanding 7-0 lead.
K-State (27-25, 8-14 Big 12) got on the board in the top of the fifth inning with a double-RBI double from Dominic Johnson to cut West Virginia’s lead to 7-2.
That was the closest the Wildcats would get to cutting into the Mountaineers’ lead. In fact, the deficit only further increased.
West Virginia (31-20, 12-10 Big 12) responded in the bottom of the fifth inning with a run for a 8-2 lead.
Dominic Johnson drove in another run in the top of the seventh inning.
K-State had opportunities to keep the game close with runners on base multiple times throughout the game. Runners were left on first and second base in the third and fourth inning, and the bases loaded in the eighth. The Wildcats left 10 runners stranded on base.
After Adams was removed after pitching seven innings, K-State head coach Pete Hughes had to use three relief pitchers to get through the bottom of the eighth inning.
West Virginia exploded in the inning for seven runs to get its run total to 15. Ben Weber gave up two runs on eight pitches and was relieved by Elijah Dale before recording an out. Dale gave up five runs including a three-run home run on 16 pitches. Dale was relived by Griffin Hassall after recording just one out, and then Hassall recorded the final two outs of the inning in 13 pitches without allowing the run.
The Wildcats managed to score one more run in the top of the ninth inning as Dylan Phillips hit a ball to left field to score Brady Day from second base.