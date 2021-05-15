Kansas State's baseball team put forth a bounce-back effort Saturday to quickly put a forgettable Friday in its rear view mirror.
In Friday's doubleheader against in-state rival Kansas, K-State didn't manage a single run as it combined to lose the two contests 12-0. That included a 10-0 loss (in seven innings) in Game 2, when Jayhawk pitcher Eli Davis no-hit the Wildcats.
K-State picked itself up off the mat Saturday, though, winning the finale, 6-2, at Hoglund Ballpark in Lawrence.
Dylan Phillips homered twice in the victory for K-State (29-20, 8-13 Big 12), which snapped a six-game losing streak in the Sunflower Showdown. Phillips drove in three of the Wildcats' six runs, while Zach Kokoksa added a solo home run.
K-State starting pitcher Connor McCullough’s (5-3) went six innings, allowing two runs, notching four strikeouts and not issuing a walk.
McCullough's outing, K-State head coach Pete Hughes said, was even more impressive than it looked on paper.
"He wasn’t feeling great,” Hughes said. “He was a last-minute medical clearance for us, but for him, he had every way out of that start. But he knew it was a must-win for our program. I believed him when he told me he felt good and could do it. He stifled their offense long enough for us to get settled in and we finally did.”
After KU (28-24, 7-14) jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first, it scored only one more run over the final eight innings.
K-State moved ahead on Phillips' first homer — a two-run shot to cap the third frame, when the visitors plated three runs.
Dom Hughes started the inning with a triple and scored on an RBI double from Chris Ceballos. Phillips brought himself and Ceballos home on his 12th homer of the 2021 campaign.
"With two outs, Dom hits the triple off the wall then Ceballos knocks him in and we get the home run by 'Whammer'" said Hughes, invoking Phillips' nickname. “It’s infectious with two outs and everybody starts swinging comfortably again. It was nice to play good baseball. Defense played well, bullpen was great and we got the quality start.”
After McCullough left the mound, Tyler Eckberg and Eric Torres combined to keep the Jayhawks scoreless over the final three innings. Eckberg, who earned the save, sat down all five batters he faced. And Torres pushed his scoreless streak to 15 1/3 innings in his last eight appearances; he threw 1 1/3 scoreless innings Saturday.
With eight strikeouts in the win, K-State's pitching staff has 463 this year, setting a single-season program record.
The Wildcats also are setting records offensively. Their three home runs Saturday give them 78 on the year, setting another single-season mark. (The previous record was 75, set in 1997.) Kokoska has 14 homers himself, which is tied for third most in a single season by a Wildcat.
K-State now turns its attention to its final series of the regular season: a three-game home set versus TCU, which starts Thursday.
Game 1 is slated to begin at 6 p.m. Thursday at Tointon Family Stadium.