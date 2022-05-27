Dylan Phillips and Cash Rugely drove in two runs each, Dominic Johnson hit a solo home run and Kansas State baseball kept its season alive Thursday with an 8-5 win over West Virginia in a Big 12 Championship elimination game.
The Wildcats (28-28) scored five runs across the final five innings to outlast the Mountaineers (33-22), who tied the game at 3-3 in the bottom of the third inning.
“Life in the losing bracket is a tough, tough life to live,” said K-State head coach Pete Hughes in a written release. “We hadn’t been playing well but our kids are resilient, and I thought they came out with a lot of energy against a team that has been playing well. It’s important for us to jump out and get the lead early and we haven’t done that in a while. It begins and ends with a solid start and good starting pitching which we got from Blake (Adams) today.”
Adams (6-6) went 6 2/3 innings, allowing four runs on six hits while striking out nine.
“They got to me early last week and I had to change a few things and really focus on getting the ball down which was a big key today,” Adams said. “I left a few pitches up and this is a team that makes you pay for it, and they made me pay for it last week. I was building off last week’s learning experience to come in with some momentum. I started making pitches in the third inning and getting ahead of batters which was key.”
Ty Ruhl tossed 1 1/3 innings in relief and gave up two runs on no hits. Phillips earned his seventh save of the year with a perfect ninth inning.
K-State scored two in the top of the first inning when Nick Goodwin singled to drive in Johnson and Phillips singled to drive in Goodwin. Cash Rugely walked with the bases loaded in the second to score Kaelen Culpepper.
Justin Phillips drove in Phillips to put the Wildcats back on top in the fifth. In the sixth, Johnson homered and Phillips scored Rugely with a single. Rugely earned another bases-loaded walk in the seventh, and Raphael Pelletier hit a sacrifice bunt to bring in Josh Nicoloff in the ninth.
K-State is now 1-1 in the league tournament, and will rematch with No. 2-seed Texas Tech Friday at 7 p.m. The winner will move on to the semifinals on Saturday.
Texas Tech 5, K-State 3
A late-inning rally came up short as K-State fell to Texas Tech 5-3 in the opening round of the Big 12 Championship in Arlington Wednesday afternoon.
The Red Raiders limited the Wildcats to three total hits and carried a no-hitter until the seventh inning, when K-State scored three runs to pull within 5-3. Cole Johnson hit an RBI single to drive in Phillips, and Culpepper doubled to bring home Cole Johnson and Goodwin.
Texas Tech scored two unearned runs off of three Wildcats errors, all of which came with two outs in the second inning.
“The last thing you can do is provide offense for your opponent, and we did that,” Hughes said. “We didn’t play catch and gave them free 90s early on in that game. That’s not taking anything away from Molina, he was awesome, he was the difference-maker and came at us with fastballs and no-hit us for a good portion of that game.
“Disappointing night, but any time you’re going to have the same amount of errors as hits, it’s going to be tough to beat a quality team like that.”
Connor McCullough (3-4) took the loss on the mound for K-State, surrendering five runs (three earned) on eight hits across six innings while striking out five.
Blake Corsentino struck out five in two perfect relief innings for the Wildcats.