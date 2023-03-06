Kansas State baseball scored six runs in the final two innings to upend Army 14-8 Sunday night.
After the Black Knights tied the game at 8-8 with two runs in the top of the seventh, the Wildcats (7-5) responded with four in the seventh and two in the eighth.
Raphael Pelletier had three hits to lead K-State. Brendan Jones, Nick Goodwin, Brady Day and Orlando Salinas registered two each. Salinas drove in five runs — including a two-run home run in the eighth — and Day and Goodwin had three RBIs, with Goodwin notching a three-run homer in the sixth and Day sending out a two-run shot in the third.
“Every single one of our players in our line up did something to help us offensively,” said Wildcats head coach Pete Hughes in a written statement. “What I’m most proud of is our teams’ play from behind and that’s a winning quality. It’s tough to develop that. Some years you have it, some years you don’t, but we answered.”
German Fajardo threw the first four innings for K-State, giving up six runs on six hits while striking out four and walking two. Shay Hartis (1-0) finished the job, allowing two runs on two hits with two strikeouts.
“I’m really proud of Shay Hartis,” Hughes said. “I think he did a phenomenal job settling everyone down against a very good lineup and a really good Army team.”
Mike Ruggier (2-1) took the loss for Army (5-5) after allowing six runs on three hits and two walks in two innings.
The Black Knights posted three runs in the top of the first before the Wildcats responded with three in the second and two in the third. Army swiped back the lead with another three-spot in the fifth, while K-State scored three in the sixth to go ahead 8-6.
“I’d prefer not to get down in the game, but our guys bounced back. They answered, and they kept playing,” Hughes said.
The Wildcats will close their home-opening weekend with a 4 p.m. first pitch against Stonehill on Monday.
K-State routs Stonehill
Nine K-State players registered multiple runs-batted in Saturday as the Wildcats exploded offensively for a 25-3 thrashing of Stonehill.
Brady Day, Cole Johnson, Dom Hughes and Nick Goodwin each drove in three runs, and Lawson Knight, Carson Queck, Orlando Salinas and Cash Rugley had two RBIs apiece.
K-State used a nine-run fourth inning and an 11-run eighth to overcome an early 2-0 deficit after 2 ½ innings. The Wildcats finished with a total of 17 hits — including five doubles, two triples and two home runs — as well as eight walks.
Starting pitcher Jackson Wentworth (1-1) got the first win of his K-State career. He struck out six in five innings and gave up two runs on two hits. Corey Cater, Jared Henry, Kyler Heyne and Trae Robertson each threw an inning of relief.
“Sometimes when those games get away from everyone, you still have to have quality at bats, and throw quality pitches,” Hughes said. “It’s a great opportunity for those bullpen guys to audition themselves and to create a bigger role for themselves in our program. Those games are critical.”
Wildcats shut down Army
Orlando Salinas hit two home runs and Owen Boerema struck out seven batters in six innings Friday afternoon as K-State opened its home schedule with a 4-1 win over Army.
Roberto Pena added another homer to help the Wildcats snap a five-game losing streak.
“It was a great, much needed team win,” Hughes said. “Clean baseball, great pitching and big hits, which are usually the formula to win at this level against good teams.”
Both pitching staffs controlled the opposing batting order, with each striking out 11 hitters. K-State finished with six hits compared to the Black Knights’ five, and the Wildcats doled out five walks while Army gifted three.
With Salinas on base in the bottom of the fourth, Pena went yard to right-center to put K-State on top 2-0. Salinas sent a solo shot to right field in the sixth and another to left field in the eighth.
Boerema (1-0) earned his first win in a Wildcat uniform in his third start on the mound this year. He limited the Black Knights to one run on three hits and two walks
Ty Ruhl pitched the last three innings of relief and picked up his first save of the season. He kept Army scoreless while giving up two hits.
Tanner Gresh (0-1) took the loss for the Black Knights, allowing three runs on three hits while striking out seven and walking three in six frames.
Salinas and Nick Goodwin accounted for two hits apiece, while Pena and Brady Day each had one.
K-State’s defense committed zero errors for the third game this season.