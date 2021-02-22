Kansas State wasn’t going to let Gonzaga beat it twice at the Sanderson Ford College Classic. After the Bulldogs won a lopsided, 17-5 decision on Saturday, the Wildcats got their revenge Monday.
In a game with a 9 a.m. first pitch in Surprise, Ariz., K-State rolled out of bed and took a 6-1 victory. Starting pitcher Kasey Ford pitched 5 2/3 innings, allowing no earned runs and striking out three batters. He threw 83 pitches in his longest start since 2018.
The Wildcats (2-2) had a trio of players notch two-RBI performances in the victory: Nick Goodwin (3-for-5), Cameron Thompson (2-for-4) and Dylan Phillips.
After starting the tournament with back-to-back wins, the Bulldogs (2-2) finished with consecutive setbacks.
K-State hits the diamond again Friday, making its home opener. The Wildcats will welcome Mid-America Conference foe Western Michigan.
First pitch at Tointon Family Stadium is set for 3 p.m. The game will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.