Kansas State baseball head coach Pete Hughes surveys the field in between pitches during a game against Texas Tech last season at Tointon Family Stadium. Hughes on Thursday announced K-State's 2022 schedule.
Kansas State baseball has its 2022 schedule in hand. Head coach Pete Hughes, entering his fourth season with the program, announced the 2022 slate Thursday.
The Wildcats start the season in Arlington, Texas, part of the field at the State Farm College Classic from Feb. 18 to 20. K-State will face Arizona on Day 1, and then Michigan and Auburn, respectively, to close the event.
After seven games in California — three versus Cal State-Bakersfield (Feb. 25-27), Cal State-Fullerton (March 1) and Loyola Marymount (March 4-6) — the Wildcats finally will return home for their first game of the season at Tointon Family Stadium.
Their foe: former Big 12 rival Nebraska, set for a 6 p.m. first pitch March 8. Three days later, Central Connecticut State comes into town for a three-game series March 11 to 13.
K-State also will host non-conference matchups versus Morehead State (March 18-20), Air Force (March 22-23) and Northern Colorado (March 29-30), Creighton (April 5), Omaha (April 19) and Wichita State (May 3) next season.
The Wildcats begin Big 12 play March 25 in Fort Worth, Texas, taking on TCU in a three-game series. K-State’s Big 12 home opener will be April 1 versus Oklahoma State.
K-State’s non-conference slate away from home features midweek stops at Omaha (March 15), Wichita State (April 18), Nebraska (April 26) and Virginia Tech (May 17).
Twenty-nine of the Wildcats 55 games next season will be in Manhattan; two-fifths (22) of K-State’s contests next season will be against teams that qualified for the 2021 NCAA Championship.
Next year’s Big 12 tournament will be held at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, from May 25 to 29.
Every K-State baseball will be aired KMAN Radio, with audio streaming online at K-StateSports.com.
The Wildcats bring back 12 letterwinners from last season’s team that went 34-23 and reached the semifinal round of the conference tournament. Returners include starters Nick Goodwin, Connor McCullough, Dylan Phillips and Terrence Spurlin.