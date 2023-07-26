11072022-mer-spt-kstatefb-16
Buy Now

Kansas State mascot Willie the Wildcat gets the student section pumped up during a Big 12 Conference football game against Texas on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. K-State lost to the Longhorns, 34-27.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Kansas State fans will get their first peek at the fall sports season on Saturday, Aug. 12, when K-State Athletics will open its doors for several events including an equipment sale, volleyball scrimmage and an autograph session with the football team.

The department equipment sale will be on the Bramlage Coliseum concourse from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a variety of items available, including team-issued gear, game-used football jerseys, shoes, clothing and baseball equipment.

Recommended for you