Kansas State mascot Willie the Wildcat gets the student section pumped up during a Big 12 Conference football game against Texas on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. K-State lost to the Longhorns, 34-27.
Kansas State fans will get their first peek at the fall sports season on Saturday, Aug. 12, when K-State Athletics will open its doors for several events including an equipment sale, volleyball scrimmage and an autograph session with the football team.
The department equipment sale will be on the Bramlage Coliseum concourse from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a variety of items available, including team-issued gear, game-used football jerseys, shoes, clothing and baseball equipment.
People can only make purchases with a credit or debit card and no refunds or exchanges will be offered. Fans are asked to park in the west lot of the athletics complex and enter Bramlage through the northwest entrance.
Then, at 2 p.m., fans can get a look into the newly completed Morgan Family Arena while the volleyball team, under the direction of new head coach Jason Mansfield, holds a open scrimmage.
Finally, following its ninth practice of preseason camp, the K-State football team will have a one-hour autograph session on the west concourse of Bill Snyder Family Stadium beginning at 3 p.m. Those seeking autographs are asked to limit the number of items to one per person and are encouraged to provide their own item to be signed. Fans must enter Gate B of Bill Snyder Family Stadium for the autograph session.
The new Rally House K-State Team Store on the west side of Bill Snyder Family Stadium will be open if fans wish to purchase items for the autograph session.