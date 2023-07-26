K-State Athletics has a new top fundraiser after promoting Rob Heil, a two-time K-State graduate and a athletics department employee since 2017, to senior associate athletics director for development and leader of the Ahearn Fund staff, athletics director Gene Taylor announced Wednesday.
Heil, who was previously an associate athletics director for development, is succeeding Josh McCowan, who left K-State to become the deputy athletics director for athletics advancement at Mississippi State.
“We are excited to have Rob lead our Ahearn Fund staff and our department’s fundraising efforts,” Taylor said in a written statement. “Rob obviously has established tremendous relationships with our donor base, and the transition to him leading our Ahearn team will be seamless. He has a great plan to continue on the fundraising success that we experienced under Josh, and I look forward his input and vision as a member of our senior staff.”
An Olathe native, Heil has worked 18 years in college sports at both K-State and Texas.
Since his arrival in 2017, Heil has helped grow the Ahearn Fund’s annual fundraising effort, including a school-record $58.9 million in overall pledges and cash gifts during Fiscal Year 2022.
Heil helped K-State complete the Building Champions campaign that resulted in $100 million in committed pledges, including a $17 million capital campaign for Buser Family Park and Tointon Family Stadium’s renovation. He has also overseen suits and premium club seating during athletics events, worked with staff to hold the annual Powercat Auction and helped plan and execute the annual statewide Catbacker Tour.
Prior to returning to Manhattan, Heil spent 11 years at Texas, working nine of those years for the athletics department and two years at the Dell Medical School.
As an undergrad, Heil was active in many parts of the athletics department, working as an undergraduate assistant for the marketing and development offices in addition to being a student manager and later a graduate assistant for the men’s basketball program. He obtained his undergraduate degree in communications from K-State in December 2004, while he earned his master’s degree in college student personnel services in July 2006.
“My family and I are so appreciative of this opportunity, and I want to thank Gene Taylor for entrusting me with this important position within K-State Athletics,” Heil said. “It is an exciting time to be a Wildcat, and I look forward to connecting with K-Staters in the state and across the country to support our student-athletes and teams in their pursuit of championships.”
Heil and his wife, Beth, have three children, Lainey, Everly and Beckett.