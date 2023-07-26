Gene Taylor 2023 photo
Buy Now

Kansas State athletic director Gene Taylor speaks with reporters Jan. 4.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

K-State Athletics has a new top fundraiser after promoting Rob Heil, a two-time K-State graduate and a athletics department employee since 2017, to senior associate athletics director for development and leader of the Ahearn Fund staff, athletics director Gene Taylor announced Wednesday.

Heil, who was previously an associate athletics director for development, is succeeding Josh McCowan, who left K-State to become the deputy athletics director for athletics advancement at Mississippi State.

Tags

Recommended for you