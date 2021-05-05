The Kansas State athletics department has a new compliance director.
K-State hired Julie Owen as its senior associate athletics director for compliance on Wednesday. In addition to helming the compliance office, Owen also will be a member of the department’s senior leadership team.
She has spent the last 10 years as the compliance head at Ole Miss. She started as Ole Miss' associate athletics director for compliance in 2011 before being promoted to senior associate athletics director in 2018.
“We are thrilled to have Julie as a member of our senior staff,” K-State athletics director Gene Taylor said in a release. “She brings more than a decade of experience at the Power 5 level and has had a lasting impact on every department that she has been a part of. As we continue to evolve in the ever-changing landscape of collegiate athletics, we know that Julie’s expertise and experience will be a tremendous asset to our student-athletes and department.
Taylor also thanked Brady Fritz, the department's assistant AD for compliance, for their tireless work "during this transition period" to help K-State's coaches and student-athletes.
Owen was the director of compliance at Oklahoma from 2008 to 2011. During that time, she was responsible for the management of various parts of the compliance office, including recruiting, eligibility, employment, waivers and rules education.
Now, she's returning to the Big 12 Conference.
“I am excited to join the K-State family and grateful for the opportunity afforded to me by Gene Taylor, Jill Shields and the rest of the administration,” Owen said. “I look forward to getting to know the student-athletes, coaches and staff and leading a talented group of compliance professionals.”
Owen started her career as an intern at Wisconsin-Green Bay in 2006 while in law school. She became the director of compliance at Wright State University from 2007 before joining Oklahoma's staff in April 2008.
She graduated from Colorado College in 2000 with a bachelor's degree in economics. She also holds master's degrees in business administration and sports administration from Ohio University. Owen earned a juris doctorate from the University of Denver.