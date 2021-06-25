Chantoba Bright, a rising senior for Kansas State’s women’s track and field team, won a pair of events at the Athletics Association of Guyana Senior Championships last week.
Bright won both the women’s long jump and triple jump titles at the meet, which was held at the National Track and Field Facility in Leonora, Guyana.
She dominated the triple jump event, with her career-best leap of 13.53m/44-04.75 more than three feet better than the runner up, Natrina Hooper (12.61m/41-04.50). The jump is the fourth best in K-State history in the outdoor triple jump, and the best by any Wildcat since Shardia Lawrence set the school record of 13.99m/45-10.75 to win an NCAA title in 2019.
Bright carried her momentum into the long jump, once again winning in dominant fashion. Her leap of 6.28m/20-07.25 put her well ahead of the other podium placers, Ruth Sanmoogan (6.02m/19-09) and Toyan Raymond (5.82m/19-01.25).
A Guyana native, Bright recently finished her first season with the Wildcats after beginning her college career at Texas-El Paso. She earned second-team All-America honors last season in both the long jump and triple jump at the NCAA Indoor Championships, and narrowly missed qualifying for the outdoor championships in the triple jump.
She finished 10th in the triple jump (13.26m/43-06) and 15th in the long jump (6.19m/20-03.75) at the indoor championships. She was only one spot away from clinching a spot in the triple jump at the outdoor championships: The top-12 finishers at the NCAA West Regional advance to the national event; she placed 13th.