Kansas State tennis assistant Tom Rees has a program of his own once again. Incarnate Word University, a Division I school in San Antonio, hired Rees Friday.
A native of Worcestershire, England, Rees has served as the Wildcats’ top assistant on head coach Jordan Smith’s staff since 2019. During Rees’ time in Manhattan, K-State has 15 team victories, with seven coming during the coronavirus-shortened 2020 campaign.
“This is a fantastic hire for Incarnate Word and their women’s tennis program,” Smith said in a release. “Tom is going to be fundamental in developing a winning culture for UIW in the Southland Conference. He will be a positive influence for the student-athletes, community, and all of Cardinal nation. This is a perfect fit and look forward to following his success for years to come.”
Rees played a role in developing K-State sophomore Karine-Marion Job and junior Maria Linares into All-Big 12 performers. The pair earned that accolade as a doubles pair last season; Job also landed on the team as a singles player.
Rees recently helped the Wildcats sign one of the top-25 recruiting classes for 2021, according to the Tennis Recruiting Network. It marks the program’s highest-ranked class since 2017.
The head coaching position is old hat for Rees. He’s previously been at the helm of two different Division II schools: Illinois-Springfield (2014-16) and Lenoir-Rhyne College (2016-19).
In three seasons at Lenoir-Rhyne, Rees went 42-23 with the men’s team and 38-27 with the women’s. Both programs set single-season records for victories in 2018-19: the women finished 18-5, while the men had an 18-4 mark.
That season, the men’s team entered the national rankings for the first time in school history. The Bears ended that season ranked No. 20 in Division II. They also advanced to the semifinals of the South Atlantic Conference tournament for the first time.
The women’s team also clinched a spot in the conference tournament semifinals that year and capped the season with a No. 33 national ranking.
Before taking over at Lenoir-Rhyne, he led Illinois-Springfield’s women’s and men’s programs for two years
The women’s team posted an all-time mark for wins in a single season, notching 11 victories in 2015-16. The men had 13 wins that year as they finished above .500 for the first time since the school became a member of Division II.
Rees played at UNC Asheville, combining for 67 victories over three seasons.
He was the Big South Conference Flight No. 2 doubles champion as well as a two-time Big South all-academic team honoree.
He matriculated to Asheville after starting his college career at Tusculum, where he went 12-12 as a freshman. That year, the Pioneers reached the South Atlantic Conference championship match and ranked as high as No. 28 nationally.
After his college career concluded, he plied his trade as a professional, competing on the International Tennis Federation’s (ITF) circuit in Europe in 2012.
A certified United States Professional Tennis Association (USPTA) elite professional coach and tennis performance trainer, Rees worked as a coach for a pair of ATP players: Jose Statham and Marcos Giron.
Rees earned a bachelor’s degree in French from UNC Asheville in 2012. He received a master’s diploma in public administration from North Georgia in 2014.