Kansas State athletic director Gene Taylor announced Monday the beginning of construction on the department’s new indoor track and field complex.
The project will convert the original indoor football practice building into the track and field team’s new facility.
“When we announced our facilities master plan back in 2018, we anticipated transitioning the football indoor into a new track and field venue, and we feel like when it is completed, it will be a tremendous home for both training and competition,” Taylor said in a written statement. “I know our coaching staff and student-athletes will benefit greatly from this enhancement, and we look forward to hosting more meets in the future.”
Work on the project began “several weeks ago,” according to a press release, with the removal of the football turf. The new facility will have upgraded lighting, paint and HVAC, the work on which will continue throughout the summer.
It will feature a 200-meter, six-lane oval banked track made of the Mondo Super X 720 surface, “which provides the optimal blend of energy return, comfort, safety and durability for everything from daily training to the toughest competitions.”
It will also have an 8-lane sprint straightaway, a pole vault lane, two long jump and triple jump lanes, throw areas, a four-lane warm-up straightaway and non-competition areas made of the same Mondo surface. All Mondo surfaces will be purple.
“With Mondo, you can have a track that is not only aesthetically pleasing, but wears well, lets you perform at a high level for competitions and is great for training,” said track and field head coach Cliff Rovelto. “Being able to train safely and comfortably as much as our athletes train is very important to us, as well as to our athletes, and having a quality banked track in a quality facility will be appealing to prospective student-athletes. Plus, because of how they are made, Mondo tracks have a consistent surface throughout.”
K-State expects its track and field athletes to begin using the facility in December.
“This new facility will provide a huge lift to our program from not only a training and competition perspective, but also in recruiting,” Rovelto said. “We are very appreciative of Gene and our administration for making this project a priority and know that it will be a facility we will all take great pride in.”
The project’s second phase will include a new exterior facade on the facility’s north end, new locker rooms, new team rooms and new training rooms. According to K-State Athletics, the expected completion date of Phase 2 has not yet been finalized.