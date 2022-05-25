Kansas State basketball fans will have the chance to experience Bramlage Coliseum in a new way during the 2022-23 season.
K-State Athletics announced Wednesday that it would offer several new premium seating options, including 36 courtside seats along the north baseline, four additional loge boxes and a Legends Lounge above the student section.
The new upgrades are expected to generate approximately $500,000 of additional revenue for the athletic department.
The courtside seats will include in-seat hospitality service, a parking pass and access to the Shamrock Zone. The first row will cost $645 per season ticket, along with a $4,500 required annual donation to the Ahearn Fund. Second-row courtside seats will cost $545 per season ticket along with a $4,000 required annual donation.
The loge boxes will include personal TVs and in-game catering and beverage service. The cost per season ticket is $645 plus a required annual donation of $3,000.
The Legends Lounge will provide six sections of two-tiered cocktail-bar-style seating with a view of the student section. Those tickets include a cushioned rolling chair, in-seat hospitality service, a parking pass and access to the Shamrock Zone. The cost per season ticket is $545 plus a required $2,000 annual donation.
The K-State pep band will be moved from its traditional home in section 25 to sections 22-23 to accommodate new seating upgrades.
The deadline to request new seating options is Aug. 1.