The new Kansas State football Shamrock Practice Facility in mid-construction on Thursday afternoon. On Wednesday, K-State athletics director Gene Taylor announced that the Shamrock Trading Corporation would be lending their name to the new indoor facility in appreciation of the lead gift from the company and the Bill and Martin Ryan families.
Kansas State athletics director Gene Taylor on Wednesday announced that the new indoor training facility will be permanently named the Shamrock Practice Facility, in appreciation of a lead gift from Shamrock Trading Corporation and the Bill and Martin Ryan families.
"Today is an exciting day as we recognize the Bill and Martin Ryan families with Shamrock Trading Corporation for the lead gift towards our new practice facility and our Building Champions initiative," Taylor said. "The Ryan family has stepped up in a big way to make this project a reality, and the impact this gift will have on our student-athletes, coaches and support staff is immeasurable. We cannot thank Bill, Dianne, Martin and Deb and the entire Ryan family enough for their commitment to ensuring excellence at Kansas State."
The facility, which broke ground in December, will be completed in November.
The $32.5 million dollar project will have one indoor practice facility with a 65-foot roof clearance and a 130-yard practice field along with an adjacent exterior full size turf field.
It will also be fully equipped with recruiting and training areas and will be accessible to the Vanier Family Football Complex and Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
"This facility is a gamechanger for our program, both from a training standpoint and in recruiting," Wildcat coach Chris Klieman said. "We are very appreciative of all Wildcat supporters who continue to help our program, the Ryan family in particular. I have enjoyed getting to know them and am grateful for their support of all K-State student-athletes."
Shamrock Trading Corporation also lent their name to K-State's "Shamrock Zone" in the south end zone of Bill Snyder Family Stadium which opened prior to the 2021 football season.