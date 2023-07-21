02202023-mer-spt-kstatembb-4
Buy Now

Kansas State head men’s basketball coach Jerome Tang celebrates a 61-55 Big 12 Conference win against Iowa State on Feb. 18 at Bramlage Coliseum.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Kansas State men’s and women’s basketball now found out Wednesday their league foes in 2023-24’s new-look Big 12 Conference.

With the addition of BYU, Central Florida, Cincinnati and Houston to the conference, the former 18-game home-and-home format is gone. The Big 12 schedule still includes 18 games, but each team will now play home-and-home series with five league opponents while taking on the other eight in one-off games.

Recommended for you