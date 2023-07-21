Kansas State men’s and women’s basketball now found out Wednesday their league foes in 2023-24’s new-look Big 12 Conference.
With the addition of BYU, Central Florida, Cincinnati and Houston to the conference, the former 18-game home-and-home format is gone. The Big 12 schedule still includes 18 games, but each team will now play home-and-home series with five league opponents while taking on the other eight in one-off games.
The Wildcat men will face BYU, Iowa State, Kansas, Oklahoma State and West Virginia twice during the regular season. They will also host Baylor, UCF, Oklahoma and TCU, and they will take on Cincinnati, Houston, Texas, and Texas Tech on the road.
The K-State women’s home-and-home opponents are UCF, defending conference tournament champion Iowa State, Kansas, and co-regular-season champions Oklahoma and Texas. The Wildcats will play BYU, Houston, Oklahoma State and West Virginia at Bramlage Coliseum and travel to face Baylor, Cincinnati, TCU and Texas Tech.
Dates and times for each matchup have not yet been set and will be announced later.
Each team’s list of opponents was decided to balance travel and competitiveness and was based on geography, history and coaches’ opinions.
This format will only apply to this season, as Texas and Oklahoma are set to leave for the SEC next year, bringing the Big 12’s membership down to 12. In previous seasons when the conference had 12 teams, each squad played five home-and-home series and six one-off games. The league has not announced if it plans to return to that structure in 2024-25.