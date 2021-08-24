Kansas State Athletics announced a collection of new fan experience improvements and amenities to Bill Snyder Family Stadium that will be available starting on Sept. 11 when the Wildcats host Southern Illinois for their home opener of the 2021 season.
“We are excited to welcome back the best fans in all of college football to Bill Snyder Family Stadium,” athletics director Gene Taylor said in a release. “The past year has allowed us to really think about how we operate and what we can do to make their experience the best it can possibly be each week. Our fans do an outstanding job informing us of their concerns through surveys and emails, and we take that input very seriously when considering making improvements and enhancements that will serve as a benefit for them.”
The majority of the new amenities are connected to the recent South End Zone Concourse renovation and the addition of the Shamrock Zone which connects Bramlage Coliseum to the stadium.
The Shamrock Zone will also include a Touchdown Terrace at the top which will be a premium space that includes 50 standing-room tickets along with access to the Shamrock Zone Club itself for an all-inclusive buffet and access to a cash bar.
K-State will also be offering an expanded selection of concession including “EMAW Chos” which will feature various types of meat or vegetarian nachos, “Willie’s Fair Favorites” which will include bacon wrapped corndogs, fried peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, funnel cake and fried bologna sandwiches, “Gridiron Grill” which will serve various type of hamburgers and finally “Wabah Wraps” and “Little Cat’s Snacks”.
There will be a new Powercat Porch beer garden which will be available to all fans and will be located in the southeast corner of the stadium behind Sections 18 and 19 along with a new North Tailgate Terrace Beer Garden located behind Section 2. The existing South Tailgate Terrace Beer Garden located behind Section 9 will also be available. Willie’s Fun Zone will be in the southwest corner of the stadium behind Sections 10 and 11.
New restrooms were installed behind Sections 12 and 17 and a Nursing Mother’s Room will be located behind Section 16.
K-State Sports has also updated their mobile app to help make managing digital tickets easier and re-entry into the stadium will be allowed throughout the game with re-entry restricted to Gates D and M after the third quarter.
The Wildcats open their season on Sept. 4 versus Stanford in the Allstate Kickoff Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tex.