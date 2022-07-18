Kansas State men's basketball announced Monday its full slate of non-conference games in 2022-23, which features eight games in Bramlage Coliseum and another in Kansas City.
The Wildcats will open the Jerome Tang era Nov. 7 when they host Texas-Rio Grande Valley, led by former assistant coach Matt Figger. They will then head on the road to play at California — a matchup announced last week — on Nov. 1, and return home for back-to-back home games against Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Kansas City on Nov. 14 and 17.
K-State is a combined 33-2 all-time against its first four opponents, and is 21-0 at home against Texas-Rio Grande Valley, Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Kansas City.
The Wildcats will head to the Cayman Islands where they will play Rhode Island for the first time in school history at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21 to begin the Cayman Islands Classic.
The winner of the K-State-Rhode Island game will face the winner of the Nevada-Tulane contest at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 22, with the losers playing at 5 p.m. that day.
On the other side of the bracket, LSU and Illinois State will play in the first round, with the winner facing the winner of Akron and Western Kentucky.
The championship game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 23, with the three consolation games preceding it throughout the day.
The Wildcats will return to the U.S. for a Nov. 30 tilt with Butler at historic Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis as part of the Big 12/Big East Battle. It will be the second clash between the two squads, with the first one coming in the Elite 8 of the NCAA Tournament in 2010. The Bulldogs won that game 63-56.
Next, K-State will play three straight home games: Wichita State on Dec. 3, Abilene Christian on Dec. 6 and Incarnate Word on Dec. 11. The Wildcats have never played Incarnate World, and haven't played Abilene Christian since 1986.
K-State will take on Nebraska at the T-Mobile Center on Dec. 17 in the 11th Wildcat Classic and the first since 2019. The Wildcats and Huskers originally planned to play the game during the 2020-21 season, but bumped it back because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
K-State has played Nebraska in Kansas City 22 times, with K-State leading 19-3 in those games. The Wildcats beat the Huskers 67-58 last year in Lincoln.
On Dec. 21, K-State will host Radford for the first time in its final tune-up before Big 12 play begins.
The Wildcats will play their final non-conference regular-season game Jan. 28 when they bring in Florida as part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. K-State has faced the Gators twice in history, with Florida winning 57-44 in 2010 and the Wildcats evening things up with a 67-61 victory in 2012.
K-State is still working to book a home exhibition game prior to the beginning of its its regular-season schedule. Its Big 12 Conference slate will be announced at a later date.