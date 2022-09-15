K-State and Tulane have only played each other once in football. In some ways, they are about as far apart as they could be. K-State is public; Tulane, private. Midwest vs. South. Open to all; exclusive and selective. Manhattan. New Orleans.
And yet, as with a lot of things if you look close enough, there are a lot of connections, starting with Vince Gibson and extending to an athletics director, some Manhattan High guys, and even Michael Bishop and, in a roundabout way, Frank Martin.
Gibson, the coach at K-State from 1967 to 1973, went on to coach at Tulane for three years. He succeeded at both places; he’s now in the K-State athletics hall of fame. His tenure at K-State, from 1967 to 1974, was a brief flash of success in the Wildcats’ otherwise dismal history, including a blowout win over Oklahoma, a winning record one season, and stars that included Lynn Dickey, Mack Herron and Steve Grogan. At Tulane, where he coached from 1980 to 1982, he went to a bowl game and beat LSU twice.
Among his players at Tulane: Joey Fischer, a Manhattan native and a Manhattan High grad from 1978. Fischer played quarterback and fullback for both J.W. Emerson and Lew Lane; he was Lane’s first quarterback.
Fischer had been recruited to Tulane by the staff of previous coach Larry Smith (later a Missouri head coach); the initial connection came because of the athletics director at Tulane, Hindman Wall, who had been an assistant AD at K-State. Wall had lived down the street from the Fischer family during his time in Manhattan; the Fischers were an athletic bunch – father Rex still held records for his exploits as a Nebraska quarterback, and eight other family members played for the Big Red. Joey’s younger brother Kenny (now a plastic surgeon in Manhattan) was eventually an All-American wrestler at Oklahoma. Kenny Fischer became good friends with Wall’s son Ralph; they plan to tailgate this weekend when Tulane comes to play K-State.
Joey Fischer hurt his hip and couldn’t play anymore after his sophomore year, but Gibson kept him on as a student assistant and then as a graduate assistant. “He accepted me,” Fischer said.
Fischer said he’s still not sure why Gibson was let go after three years in Tulane, but speculates it might have had something to do with a culture clash. “Tulane is private, and it prides itself as the Harvard of the South. Vince was a country boy from Alabama. Animated, energetic. So it was an interesting marriage….Square peg in a round hole, I guess.”
Gibson’s animated energy was what got people in Manhattan excited about football for the first time. He coined the phrase “We Gonna Win;” it was also during his era that the terms “Purple Pride” and “Every Man a Wildcat” took root. The latter, abbreviated to EMAW, is more popular now than ever.
After Gibson was fired at Tulane, Fischer continued to work for him in the restaurant business in New Orleans, as well as in the World’s Fair in that city in 1984. He then went to KU to get a master’s degree in health care administration; now 62, he has been the CEO of four hospitals and is now the director of the Spine Center at the Medical University of South Carolina.
Hence the Frank Martin connection. When Martin left K-State for South Carolina, Fischer reached out, and they became good friends. That happened in part because Joey’s brother Kenny was next-door neighbors and friends with Bob Huggins, Martin’s predecessor, and so Joey actually met Frank for the first time at the Country Stampede.
Back to the Tulane connections.
Among the others, the current Tulane coach, Willie Fritz, went to Shawnee Mission Northwest and then played football at Pittsburg State. He later coached at Blinn College in Texas, where he won two juco national championships; his starting quarterback was Michael Bishop. Bishop, of course, went on to lead K-State’s strongest team ever in 1998 and has his name on the stadium in the Wildcats’ Ring of Honor.
One guy who played at Tulane around the same time as Fischer: Lenny Quick. His nephew, Brandt Quick, came to K-State in 1999 as a fullback, and ended up transferring to Tulane, where he switched to linebacker and had 108 tackles as a senior.
There are other Tulane connections; despite the distance, there will be a tailgate gathering of alums Saturday that Fischer plans to attend. He’ll be wearing green. “My favorite teams have always been my alma mater and K-State, and Nebraska,” he said. “I’m gonna wear green, and I’m going to the Tulane alumni function in the parking lot. I hope they have some crawfish there. They better; they’re charging me $50 a head.”
As to the game: He said he expects Tulane to make it competitive although he figures K-State should be favored. Even though it’s not a rivalry, he had one thought in case the two schools want to give it a name:
Call it the Vince Gibson Bowl.