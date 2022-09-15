IMG_3569.jpg

Former Kansas State and Tulane head football coach Vince Gibson, seated, and former Green Wave athletics director and Wildcat associate athletics director Hindman Wall (standing) are just two of a surprising number of connections between K-State and Tulane in their athletics history.

 Courtesy photo

K-State and Tulane have only played each other once in football. In some ways, they are about as far apart as they could be. K-State is public; Tulane, private. Midwest vs. South. Open to all; exclusive and selective. Manhattan. New Orleans.

And yet, as with a lot of things if you look close enough, there are a lot of connections, starting with Vince Gibson and extending to an athletics director, some Manhattan High guys, and even Michael Bishop and, in a roundabout way, Frank Martin.

