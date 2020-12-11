ARLINGTON, Texas — In just two nights, steer wrestler Tanner Brunner has produced his best National Finals Rodeo appearance to date.
A big part of that came Thursday, when he stopped his steer in 3.7 seconds to finish as the runner-up in the eighth go-round. For that, Brunner, a Kansas State alum, pocketed $20,731. It was his best run of his best round in 28 performances at ProRodeo’s grand finale.
“I knew that steer was a good chance going in,” said Brunner, 27, of Ramona. “After last night, I settled in and wanted to capitalize again tonight. Things worked out.”
He only was one-tenth of a second behind round winner Blake Knowles, and it came at a great time. After starting the first six nights without placing, Brunner hit the pay window for nearly $16,000 Wednesday by finishing third in the seventh round.
In his first qualification in 2018, Brunner placed just one time and earned only $3,667 in 10 nights. He also received a $10,000 bonus for the qualification.
A year ago, he placed in two rounds and left Las Vegas with $34,962. With two nights remaining in the ProRodeo season at Globe Life Field, he already has pocketed $46,385. A big part of that comes from riding Miss Kitty, a horse he acquired in the last year.
That’s a dandy partner to have, and so are the other two members of the team, hazer Cole Edge and Brunner’s hazing horse Slick. Their collaboration is paying off. He hopes it continues.
“There is a sigh of relief and kind of finding a groove that you can get it,” Brunner said. “I’m going to try to blast the barrier (the start) every night and make a quick run.”