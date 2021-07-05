The Kansas State football team added linebacker Jake Clifton to its 2022 recruiting class Friday night.
Clifton, a 6-foot-2 205-pound prospect from Owasso, Oklahoma, announced his commitment via Twitter.
“… I feel very blessed and grateful for what God has blessed me with in this life,” Clifton wrote. “I’m excited and proud to say that I am 100% committed to play for KANSAS STATE UNIVERSITY! Go Wildcats!!.”
Clifton is K-State head coach Chris Klieman’s first signing from Oklahoma since 2019. Wildcats safety Wayne Jones, who also signed with K-State from Owasso, was the last.
Starting next season, the pair of former Owasso Rams will be Wildcat teammates in Manhattan. Clifton chose K-State over 10 other Division I schools, including Power Five schools like Missouri, Minnesota, Illinois and Washington, according to Rivals.
Clifton is the third linebacker to commit to the Wildcats during this recruiting cycle (247sports lists him as a linebacker; Rivals lists him as an athlete). He joins Tobi Osusanmi and Gage Stenger as K-State’s linebackers of the future.