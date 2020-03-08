The moments that really capture Kansas State senior Peyton Williams and how she experienced what was likely her final game at Bramlage Coliseum Sunday afternoon have nothing to do with what she did on the court.
Just the opposite, in fact.
K-State honored its three seniors by trampling rival Kansas, 83-63. With about five minutes left, the Wildcats had a 23-point advantage.
K-State coach Jeff Mittie had his reserves in the game. That way, in a few minutes, he could sub his seniors back in, take them out and give them the chance to leave the game to standing ovations.
That’s when the Wildcats added to their lead. Freshman Emilee Ebert made a slick pass underneath to fellow freshman Emma Chapman, who laid in an easy basket.
Feet away, Williams jumped out of her seat on the bench, smiled as she yelled something and exchanged a chest bump with forward Ayoka Lee.
K-State was in the final stages of wrapping up an easy win and one of its best players was celebrating like the team had just won a league title.
“She’s excited for Emma to get that opportunity,” Mittie said. “Just like when Peyton was a freshman. There were games when Peyton didn’t necessarily didn’t get as many minutes, and her teammates were really excited for her when she did. That’s the part of passing that baton onto the next group.”
Barring a situation where K-State earns a WNIT bid and hosts games, Williams completed her Bramlage Coliseum career in scintillating fashion: 24 points, seven rebounds, six assists and a steal. She shot an efficient 10-for-12 from the field, including a 4-for-4 showing at the free throw line, and her only two misses from the field came with the game largely decided.
“Her numbers today are through-the-roof good,” Mittie said. “She’s had a career like that.”
In some ways, it made sense that Williams produced such a dazzling game in her final home appearance.
She’s one of the most decorated players in program history: She was named to the 2019 All-Big 12 First Team. This year’s Preseason All-Big 12 team, too. She’s the first player in program history with 1,500 or more career points, 950 or more career rebounds, 200 or more career assists, 150 or more steals and 100 or more career blocks.
That it isn’t a stretch to imagine Williams’ jersey going to the rafters some day reveals just how much she’s cemented herself in K-State lore, no matter the sport.
“The consistency she gives you — it’s hard to explain in a short setting of all the things she does,” Mittie said. “Every player is going through highs and lows. A young player may be overwhelmed. An older player might be frustrated because they’re trying to force things. She has the ability to see those things and help those kinds of players.”
Williams played like it on Sunday.
It was weird, though. She knew this would — again, probably — be her final game at Bramlage. So she received texts from former players, like Kayla Goth, Shaelyn Martin and Karyla Middlebrook, all telling Williams to soak in the pregame routines she may take for granted.
“You’re going to want these 40 minutes back again,” they told Williams.
She heeded their advice.
Not just with the pregame routines, either.
“I really came into it just treasuring the moments I had,” Williams said. “Coach Mittie was talking in the timeouts to the guards, and I was just sitting there like, ‘Man, I’m never going to hear him yell at the guards at our home court again.”
She laughed when she said that last part. Then, she added this: “So just sitting there and soaking it in. This is a special place. It certainly is.”
Even outside of Bramlage, though, how Williams has developed across her four years at K-State is another story.
Let’s start with the on-court stuff.
Her scoring averages read like so: 3.7 as a freshman, 14.7 as a sophomore, 15.5 as a junior and 15.4 as a senior. Her rebounding numbers have steadily grown, too: 3.4 as a freshman, 7.1 as a sophomore, 9.5 as a junior and 11.0 as a senior.
The same goes with assists, too. She averaged 0.9 her freshman season, 1.1 her sophomore season, 2.1 her junior season and now 3.1 as her senior campaign draws to a close.
Take it from the man tasked with helping her develop the skills to make those improvements.
“What she came in with right away was good fundamentals with shooting and good fundamentals with footwork,” Mittie said. “She’s been able to play through physicality better. She’s been able to expand her game off the dribble. All of those things are things wanted for her, to take her game to another level. She’s worked hard to do that.”
But what Williams will remember most from her K-State career, sort of like the way she celebrated her teammate’s basket late Sunday, has little to do with basketball.
At least in some ways.
“I was thinking about that last night,” she said. “I was a completely different person four years ago. I even saw when I was a little freshman, swimming in my jersey. I think it was a privilege to play here and to study under such really good coaching. To have all these leaders come before me has changed me so much.”