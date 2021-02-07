Kansas State already had a tough enough task hosting No. 8 Baylor at Bramlage Coliseum on Sunday. It got even tougher before tipoff.
Junior guard Chrissy Carr did not play because of an undisclosed injury. K-State went on to lose 64-52.
K-State head coach Jeff Mittie said afterward that he is not sure exactly when Carr will be cleared to return.
“Chrissy had some issues off and on,” Mittie said. “We are just not really sure. Can she plant? Can she cut? And I do not think we are going to have that answer for a couple of days."
Carr, a former Manhattan High star who led the school to its first state championship in girls' basketball in 2017, is a key part of the Wildcats' rotation.
Prior to Sunday, she had started all 15 of the team's games this season.
She ranks second on the team in points (14.7) and rebounds (4.5) per game, trailing only center Ayoka Lee in both categories.
Carr also is K-State's long-range shooter, owning the most 3-point makes (39) and highest 3-point percentage (39.4) this season.