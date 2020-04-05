Kansas State men's basketball added the latest piece to its new-look roster Sunday, picking up a commitment from junior college point guard Rueadale Williams.
A 6-foot-3, 180-pound guard, Williams announced his commitment on Twitter.
“I’d like to start by thanking God, for the ability and strength to pursue the game that I truly love,” Williams said during a video he posted in a tweet. “Playing basketball at the highest level has always been a dream of mine, and now with hard work and perseverance, I have the opportunity to achieve that goal.
“I’d like to thank all of the people who have been a part of my journey along the way, all my friends, family and coaches. None of this is possible without you guys. I’d like to give a special shout out to my mom. She’s the reason why all of this is truly possible. She showed me the real meaning of hard work, determination and sacrifice. I’d also like to thank all of the coaches that invested their time in me and recruited me.
“This is probably one of the hardest decisions of my life. I prayed on it and I’ve thought long and hard. With that being said, I’m proud to announce I’ll be attending Kansas State University. Go Wildcats.”
A native of Ontario, Canada, Williams — who goes by "Rudi" — starred at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M last season, leading the team to a 25-7 overall record and 15-1 mark in the Oklahoma Collegiate Athletic Conference. He finished first on the team in points per game (21), assists per game (8.9), steals per game (2.7), free throw percentage (80.7) and minutes per game (32.8). He also ranked fourth on the team in rebounds per game at 6.7, the top average among the Golden Norse's guards.
Williams' 267 total assists last season ranked first in the country among players in the National Junior College Athletic Association, a whopping 26 more than second place Tommy Carter of Southern Union State. Williams' assists-per-game average ranked second in the NJCAA, trailing only Connors State's Callen Hayden's 9.9 per contest.
Williams has yet to receive a star-ranking evaluation from either 247Sports or Rivals.
He becomes the seventh member of large (and highly decorated) 2020 recruiting class for K-State, joining a quintet of high school signees — guards Nijel Pack and Luke Kasubke, wing Selton Miguel and forwards Davion Bradford and Seryee Lewis — and UTEP transfer Kaosi Ezeagu.
They will serve as key pieces of the Wildcats' future after the losses of graduating seniors Makol Mawien, Pierson McAtee and Xavier Sneed as well as the transfers of Cartier Diarra, Nigel Shadd and James Love.