Kansas State Athletics announced Thursday that the Jordy Nelson Legends Classic softball game will return this fall, bringing a host of former Wildcats athletes for a reunion open to the public.
The game is set for Sept. 11, the day after K-State hosts Missouri in a non-conference football matchup. Last year’s inaugural event took place at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, but it will move to Tointon Family Stadium this year.
All proceeds for the event will help fund a walk-on football scholarship and the Nelson Family Community Foundation.
“I’m excited to bring the Jordy Nelson Legends Classic back to K-State this September for our second annual game,” Nelson said. “Battling it out with my former college teammates and seeing the best fans in college athletics last year was an absolute blast. I can’t wait to get back on the field with other K-State legends on Sept. 11 to raise money for a number of great causes.”
The day will feature a sponsor game at 11 a.m., a home run derby at 12 p.m. and first pitch of the main event softball game at 1 p.m.
K-State has not announced which former athletes will participate in this year’s softball game. Last year’s lineups included football players Kevin Lockett, David Allen, Michael Bishop, Jon McGraw, Jaime Mendez and Martin Gramatica, along with Kendra Wecker and Megan Mahoney of women’s basketball, and more.