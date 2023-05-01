Brendan Jones had gone 0-for-13 with seven strikeouts in Kansas State baseball’s three-game series with No. 14 Texas Tech when he stepped to the plate in the bottom of the eighth inning Sunday afternoon.

With two runners on base and the Wildcats trailing 8-7, Jones launched a 3-2 pitch off the right-center field wall for a two-RBI triple, putting his team ahead for good in a 10-8 home victory.

Recommended for you