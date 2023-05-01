Brendan Jones had gone 0-for-13 with seven strikeouts in Kansas State baseball’s three-game series with No. 14 Texas Tech when he stepped to the plate in the bottom of the eighth inning Sunday afternoon.
With two runners on base and the Wildcats trailing 8-7, Jones launched a 3-2 pitch off the right-center field wall for a two-RBI triple, putting his team ahead for good in a 10-8 home victory.
“It was a big relief, because I felt a lot of pressure on me,” Jones said. “It felt good to come up in a big spot like that, especially to finish the series with a big hit.”
The win clinched the series for K-State (28-17, 11-7), which has now claimed three straight weekend series and moved into a tie for second place in the Big 12 standings with Oklahoma State.
The sold-out crowd at Tointon Family Stadium witnessed a back-and-forth affair throughout, with each team claiming leads, surrendering them and taking them back again. Wildcats head coach Pete Hughes said it was one of the finest games he’s ever been a part of during his career.
“That was college baseball at its best, with the excitement and the atmosphere in our stadium that our kids generated,” he said. “I’m really proud of our team. It was a great team win.”
K-State outlasted the Red Raiders (30-15, 9-9 Big 12) despite managing just nine hits and leaving eight men on base. The Wildcats — who scored their most runs in a game without a home run this season — brought in runs on a bases-loaded walk, a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch, a wild pitch, a sacrifice fly and a groundout.
Texas Tech collected a total of eight hits — including two home runs accounting for five combined runs — against the K-State pitching staff.
Tyson Neighbors (4-1) earned the win on the mound, as he pitched the final 2 2/3 innings and gave up one run on one hit. The lone hit he allowed was a three-run home run to Austin Green, the first batter he faced in the top of the seventh.
Hughes said he was surprised to see Green smack the homer off of Neighbors, but he was more impressed by the way his pitcher recovered and shut down the Red Raiders the rest of the way.
“I just know that my teammates are behind me, and they’re going to put me in a situation to win a ball game at the end of the day,” Neighbors said. “I knew we had three (offensive) innings left at the time, so nine outs to score three runs.
“I’m pretty confident in our offense and know that they can do that for me. I knew if I just stayed in the zone and stayed competitive, it was going to turn out good for the ‘Cats.”
The Wildcats drew first blood in the bottom of the second when Cole Johnson singled to score Kaelen Culpepper and Roberto Pena singled to bring in Johnson.
Texas Tech drew back a run against K-State starter Collin Rothermel in the top of the third, and then notched four in the fourth against Rothermel and reliever Ty Ruhl to take a 5-2 advantage.
In the bottom of the fourth, Raphael Pelletier hit a single to center field to score Culpepper a second time, and Pena tallied his second RBI with a sacrifice fly to bring in Brady Day. The Wildcats loaded the bases in the sixth before Kyan Lodice walked to drive in Day and Cash Rugely took a pitch to the body to score Pelletier, which put K-State back in front 6-5.
But then Green’s three-run home run against Neighbors delivered the Red Raiders an 8-6 advantage in the seventh. Johnson came home on a wild pitch during the Wildcats’ half of that inning to make it a one-run game.
Pena and Rugely both walked in the eighth and moved into scoring position with Jones at bat.
Jones said he was looking for a fastball and kept fouling off pitches until he found the one he wanted.
“Off the bat, I knew it was going to be a big hit,” Jones said. “And then as it kept going, I thought it might be a home run. It just got off the wall. I felt like off the bat, I got it good enough to get it into the gap.”
Hughes quipped that had he known what Jones’ stats had been in the series before his go-ahead triple, he might have pinch-hit for Jones. But Hughes said Jones is “the best defender out there,” so even when he’s struggling at the plate, Hughes can’t afford to pull him out of the lineup.
“The game always comes back to kids who respect it and work really hard,” Hughes said. “He’s the consummate guy when it comes to that. … He’s the ultimate team player. He never feels sorry for himself. He knows if he’s not hitting, he’s going to help the team win in so many other ways.”
Jones later came home on a Nick Goodwin RBI-groundout to add an insurance run before Neighbors closed out the game with a strikeout in the ninth to claim the series.
“We knew it was a big series coming in, with where our RPI was and where Tech was in the standings,” Jones said. “I think it really showed how much fight we have, especially to be down like we were late in that game and then find a way to fight back into it against a solid team like Tech.”
The Wildcats will play at Wichita State Tuesday night before hosting Southeast Missouri State for a non-conference series this weekend.
Game 2
Texas Tech held K-State to six hits Saturday afternoon in a 5-2 win to even the series at a game apiece.
The Wildcats scored their only runs on an RBI groundout by Day in the first and a Red Raiders throwing error off the bat of Culpepper in the third. At the time, that gave K-State a 2-1 lead, but Texas Tech scored two each in the fourth and the sixth to snag the come-from-behind victory.
German Fajardo (2-2) took the loss for the Wildcats, surrendering five runs on six hits, two walks and four strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings on the mound. Kyler Heyne and Cole Wisenbaker combined for 3 1/3 innings of shutout, one-hit baseball the rest of the way.
K-State batters struck out 14 times, but worked five walks, a hit-by-pitch and took advantage of three Red Raiders errors. However, the Wildcats left 12 men on base.
Rugely and Day each had two-hit games for K-State.
Game 1
Pena hit a go-ahead, two-run home run in the bottom of the seventh Friday evening to lift K-State to a 3-2 win over Texas Tech in Game 1 of the series.
The Wildcats fell behind 2-0 when the Red Raiders scored on back-to-back two-out singles in the top of the fifth, but Pena cut the lead in half with a sacrifice fly to score Johnson in the bottom of the fifth before sending his team in front in the seventh.
Ruhl (3-3) picked up the win in relief, as he held Texas Tech scoreless and hitless in two innings of work, while Neighbors got his eighth save of the year while giving up just a walk in the ninth inning.
Owen Boerema started on the mound for K-State, and he lasted six complete innings while allowing two runs on six hits with seven strikeouts and four walks.
Goodwin and Culpepper each went 2-for-4 at the plate as the Wildcats outhit the Red Raiders 9-6.
Texas Tech stranded 10 men on base while K-State left seven.