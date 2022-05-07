Dominic Johnson homered twice and Blake Adams struck out eight Saturday afternoon as Kansas State baseball knocked off Kansas 5-2 to even the weekend series at a game apiece.
Johnson hit the Wildcats’ first leadoff home run of the season to put them up 1-0 in the bottom of the first. His sixth-inning solo shot stretched K-State’s lead to 5-1 and gave him his second two-home run game of the season.
“I’ve never hit a leadoff home run in my life,” Johnson said. “I was just juiced up. … If I’m able to come across early in the first inning, especially after we put up a zero, it sets the tone for the whole game and keeps our energy high.”
Brady Day doubled in the first inning and came home when Jeff Heinrich followed him with another two-base hit. Dylan Phillips drove in Heinrich to put the Wildcats (24-22, 5-12 Big 12) up 3-0.
K-State brought nine men to the plate and forced Jayhawks starter Cole Larsen (1-7) to throw 40 pitches in the first inning.
Kaelen Culpepper hit a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth to stretch the Wildcats’ lead to 4-1 at the time.
K-State head coach Pete Hughes said he was glad to see his team bounce back early on Saturday after losing a gut-wrenching game Friday in which it led all the way until the eighth inning.
“My message this morning was, ‘That will happen to you your entire life,’” Hughes said. “‘It’s how you wake up the next day and approach it. And your approach should be attack, attack, attack when that happens.’ And we did that today.”
Armed with an early multi-run lead, K-State starter Adams (5-4) held the Jayhawks to two runs on five hits in 6 1/3 innings.
“(Having a lead) definitely helps with the mindset of going out there,” Adams said. “Knowing you have a lead, you feel like you can really throw some risky pitches in some certain situations, and it helped me today.
Kansas (20-28, 4-13 Big 12) scored after a leadoff double in the sixth and on a solo home run by Jack Hammond in the seventh.
Adams limited second-best Big 12 hitter Maui Ahuna — who went 3-for-5 and had both the game-tying and go-ahead RBIs on Friday — to one hit, an innocuous infield single in the fourth.
“Last night, he was looking changeup,” Adams said. “I think he got two hits on a changeup, one being that home run that tied the game. So today, the plan was just to attack him in, make him a little uncomfortable up there. And then if you get to an advantage count, 1-2, 0-2, backdoor slider. We executed pretty good on him today.”
German Fajardo relieved Adams in the top of the seventh, allowing no runs on no hits while striking out two in 2 2/3 innings. He picked up his second save of the season after working around a two-out walk in the ninth.
“He came in there and attacked the zone, really relayed off me because I feel like our stuff’s pretty similar,” Adams said. “He used my game plan. I think he executed the same game plan and just gave some life out there. He’s electric, coming out 93, 94, with a really good slider. It’s going to be really hard to hit, especially in those later innings when you need runs.”
Johnson finished the day 3-for-5 with two RBIs, while Brady Day went 2-for-4 with a run scored and Josh Nicoloff went 2-for-4. K-State batters only struck out once while tallying 10 hits and leaving eight runners stranded.
The win was Hughes’ second against Kansas in his four seasons with K-State. It also leveled the Wildcats with the Jayhawks in the eighth-place spot in the Big 12 standings prior to Sunday’s rubber match.
“One of our goals at the beginning of the season was just to beat KU,” Hughes said. “We want to be the best team in Kansas. I want to be the best team in the region, so it’s critical. It’s critical for our program in a lot of ways, but make no mistake about it: it is a rivalry and it is not treated in any other form other than, ‘We need to beat KU.’”
Kansas and K-State will play in the series finale at 1 p.m. Sunday. The winner of that game will move into sole possession of eighth place in the Big 12 and will sit one game behind seventh-place Baylor.