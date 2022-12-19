11182022-mer-spt-kstatembb-2
Kansas State forward Keyontae Johnson heads to the basket for a dunk in the Wildcats’ 69-53 non-conference victory over Kansas City on Nov. 17, 2022 Bramlage Coliseum. He earned the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week award for the second time this season on Monday.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

Kansas State men’s basketball senior forward Keyontae Johnson earned Big 12 Newcomer of the Week Monday, the second time this season he has earned the award.

Johnson scored 23 points on 9-of-13 shooting, pulled down 11 rebounds and snagged four steals Saturday in the Wildcats’ 71-56 win over Nebraska at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. All of those numbers were game-highs.

