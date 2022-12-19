Kansas State forward Keyontae Johnson heads to the basket for a dunk in the Wildcats’ 69-53 non-conference victory over Kansas City on Nov. 17, 2022 Bramlage Coliseum. He earned the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week award for the second time this season on Monday.
Kansas State men’s basketball senior forward Keyontae Johnson earned Big 12 Newcomer of the Week Monday, the second time this season he has earned the award.
Johnson scored 23 points on 9-of-13 shooting, pulled down 11 rebounds and snagged four steals Saturday in the Wildcats’ 71-56 win over Nebraska at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. All of those numbers were game-highs.
It was his 11th career 20-point performance, and the seventh time he’s earned a double-double with at least 10 rebounds. He leads K-State with a scoring average of 17.8 points per game this season and has scored in double figures in all 11 games.
A transfer from Florida, Johnson leads the Big 12 with a 60% (70-of-116) mark from the field, which includes 51.5% (17-of-33) shooting from 3-point distance. He is also in the conference’s top 10 in six other categories.
He is the second Wildcat to earn the conference’s newcomer of the week award twice in the same year since Dean Wade did it in 2015-16. Johnson received the honor the first time it was given out this season. after averaging 14.5 points per game on 47.6% shooting in K-State’s first two games of the year.
Johnson joined the Wildcats ahead of this season after a nearly two-year hiatus from college basketball after he collapsed during a game against Florida State on Dec. 12, 2020, while still a member of the Gators.
K-State will return to the court at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday when it hosts Radford at Bramlage Coliseum.