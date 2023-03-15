Kansas State men's basketball seniors Keyontae Johnson and Markquis Nowell were both selected as third team All-Americans by the Associated Press Tuesday. They are the first duo in school history to earn the honor. 

They are the first K-State players to be recognized by the Associated Press since Jacob Pullen was named to the third team in 2011. They are the eighth and ninth players to earn the honor including Bob Boozer (1958, 1959), Dick Knostman (1952, 1953), Mike Evans (1978), Rolando Blackman (1980), Mitch Richmond (1988), Michael Beasley (2008) and Pullen). 

