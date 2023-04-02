NCAA Kentucky Kansas St Basketball

Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang celebrates a 75-69 win over Kentucky in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on March 19 in Greensboro, N.C. Tang was named the Naismith Men's College Coach of the Year on Sunday. 

 Associated Press

Kansas State's Jerome Tang became the first Wildcat head coach to be named Naismith Men's College Coach of the Year on Sunday, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced. 

Tang was chosen over fellow finalists Matt Painter (Purdue), Kelvin Sampson (Houston) and Shaka Smart (Marquette). 

Tags

Recommended for you