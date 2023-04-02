Kansas State's Jerome Tang became the first Wildcat head coach to be named Naismith Men's College Coach of the Year on Sunday, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced.
Tang was chosen over fellow finalists Matt Painter (Purdue), Kelvin Sampson (Houston) and Shaka Smart (Marquette).
He is the third K-State head coach to be selected as coach of the year, joining Tex Winter who was picked by the United Press International in 1958 and Jack Hartman who was named coach of the year by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) in 1980.
Tang is just the fourth Big 12 head coach to earn the honor since it was first awarded in 1987, joining Larry Brown (1988), Roy Williams (1997) and Bill Self (2012). He is one of three current Big 12 coaches to have won the award, joining Self and TCU's Jamie Dixon, who won while at Pittsburgh in 2009.
“I’m honored and blessed to receive the Werner Ladder Naismith Men’s College Coach of the Year Award,” Tang said in a written statement. “There have been a lot of great coaching jobs this season and to be recognized among them is truly a humbling experience for me. I want to congratulate the other finalists – Coach (Matt) Painter, Coach (Kelvin) Sampson, Coach (Shaka) Smart for their tremendous years.
“I want to first thank my Lord and savior Jesus Christ for all the blessings in my life. I would not be where I'm at right now if it wasn't for his faithfulness in my life and guidance.
“There are so many people to mention who have put me in this position. I want to thank our players and staff. I can’t begin to express my appreciation to them for all their hard work and sacrifice this season. We started with Markquis (Nowell) and Ish (Massoud) and it grew to 15 players who became brothers on and off the court, enabling us to go from a team picked last in the Big 12 to one who won 26 games and advanced to the Elite Eight. I will always be indebted to them."
Tang has been named a finalist for several other coaching honors, including the Joe B. Hall Award (top first-year Division I head coach), the Ben Jobe Award (top Division I minority coach) and the Jim Phelan Award (Division I Coach of the Year).
He was also named the District Coach of the Year by the NABC and the USBWA (United States Basketball Writers of America).
Tang was the runner-up for the Associated Press' coaching award, finishing 13 votes behind Smart.
The Wildcats came into the season picked last in the Big 12 with just two players returning from last year's roster. K-State ended the season with a 26-10 overall record and earned a spot in the Elite Eight, the Wildcats' 14th appearance in school history.
K-State's 26 wins are the third-most in school history, trailing 29 wins from the 2009-10 season and 27 in 2012-13.
Tang is the 11th first-year head coach to direct his team to the Elite Eight since 1996-97, and he's just the fourth first-time head coach, joining North Carolina's Bill Guthridge (a K-State alum) in 1997-98 and Hubert Davis in 2021-22 and Kent State's Stan Heath in 2001-02.
He was also the consensus Big 12 Coach of the Year and the seventh head coach in school history to earn conference Coach of the Year honors.
Tang came to K-State after 19 seasons at Baylor under Scott Drew, where he helped build the Bears up into a national powerhouse, culminating with a national title in 2021.
“I have the best coaching staff in America,” Tang said. “... I’m blessed and honored that I get to live life with these incredible men and women every day.
“I’m not here today without the love, support and sacrifice of my family I want to thank my parents, Paul and Bano Tang, my brother Mark, sister Kim, my wife, Careylyen, our children Seven and Aylyn as well as my (in-laws), Calvin and Carolyn Carter.
“I have been fortunate to be around quality people throughout my life. Dr. Jennifer Cooper gave me my first coaching job back at Heritage Christian Academy. Scott (Drew) gave me the opportunity to coach in college at Baylor, where I was influenced by coaches like Matthew Driscoll, Paul Mills, Grant McCasland, Alvin Brooks III, John Jakus and Bill Petersen and countless players.
“I share this tremendous honor with all these individuals. I’m truly blessed.”