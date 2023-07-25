Kansas State men’s basketball head coach Jerome Tang and his wife, Careylyen, appeared on national television Tuesday evening.
Tang affirmed his belief that he would eventually lead the Wildcats to a national title while he and Careylyn also discussed their past and shared their Christian faith during a segment that aired on The 700 Club.
Founded by the late Pat Robertson nearly 60 years ago, The 700 Club mixes news and commentary with interviews and feature stories about Christianity. The show has been on the air continuously since 1966, making it one of the longest-running programs in broadcast history.
The interview, hosted by The 700 Club’s Will Dawson features Tang’s rise from Bible Quiz coach at North Central Bible College in Minneapolis to being named the Associated Press’ National Coach of the Year last season.
The Wildcats and Tang gained over the last year and a half following his hire in March of 2022. After contending for a conference title, K-State made a run to the Elite Eight after being picked last in the Big 12 prior to the season.
“I said, ‘Man, if we’re the last team in the Big 12, then 10 teams are going to the NCAA Tournament,’” Tang said in the interview. “I felt like we had an NCAA Tournament team.”
When asked about what the rest of his coaching journey will look like and what would make it a success, Tang told The 700 Club he plans to take the Wildcats to heights they’ve never reached before.
“We’re going to win a national championship,” Tang said. “That’s going to happen. We’re going to win a national championship.”