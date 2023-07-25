Screenshot (48).png

Kansas State men’s basketball head coach Jerome Tang, right, and his wife, Careylyen, sit in the Shamrock Zone while being interviewed for a segment on The 700 Club that aired Tuesday.

 Courtesy of The 700 Club

Kansas State men’s basketball head coach Jerome Tang and his wife, Careylyen, appeared on national television Tuesday evening.

Tang affirmed his belief that he would eventually lead the Wildcats to a national title while he and Careylyn also discussed their past and shared their Christian faith during a segment that aired on The 700 Club.

