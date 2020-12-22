Kansas State football will bring back another key piece of its 2020 team for the 2021 season thanks to the NCAA's extended eligibility allowance.
Defensive back Jahron McPherson announced he will return for another season with the Wildcats with a Twitter post on Tuesday. McPherson recorded 54 tackles, two interceptions, three pass breakups, a sack and 3.5 tackles for loss.
His tackle and interception totals led and tied for the team lead, respectively.
"Through all the challenges and obstacles we encountered this year, I feel like we have unfinished business to settle," McPherson said in the post. "With all this being said, I will return for the 2021 football season. I'm excited to see what we have in store, and I can't wait to pound the stone in 2021. See you in September."
McPherson's announcement followed that of defensive end Bronson Massie. Massie, who recorded 13 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks during the 2020 season, announced he would also be returning to K-State with a Twitter post on Monday.
The post, which said "2021 unfinished business," showed a highlight tape of Massie's 2020 season.
With their returns, McPherson and Massie join quarterback Skylar Thompson as more players using the extra year of eligibility granted because of the coronavirus pandemic.
McPherson was technically a fifth-year senior in 2020, as he redshirted in what would have been his sophomore season after playing his freshman year at Butler Community College. Massie was in the same boat, having redshirted in his true freshman season in 2016.
Former Utah State linebacker transfers to K-State
Kansas State added a valuable piece to its linebacking corps late Monday, as former Utah State linebacker Eric Munoz announced his commitment to play for the Wildcats.
"Honored to announce that I will be furthering my education and athletic career at Kansas State University," Munoz said in a Twitter post. "Appreciate all the love and support from everyone who helped me get here. #Gowildcats."
After playing two seasons at San Diego Mesa College, Munoz transferred to Utah State for his junior season. He redshirted before playing a large role as a redshirt-junior. He played in eight games, starting four, and made 36 tackles, two tackles for loss and two interceptions.
Munoz joins K-State as a graduate transfer.