Down 51-46 with 5:01 to play on the road Saturday, following a 5-0 from TCU, it appeared Kansas State was heading for yet another loss. A historic one. Its 14th straight, tying the school's all-time record.
The Wildcats left that mark in the history books, though.
K-State responded to TCU's 5-0 run by doubling up the hosts — going on a 10-0 spurt of its own — to pull itself off off the mat and take a 56-51 lead with 2:34 remaining.
A little more than two minutes (of game time) later: K-State 62, TCU 54.
Game over.
The Wildcats (6-18, 2-13 Big 12), at long last, had their first win of 2021. Their last victory prior to Saturday was Dec. 29 over Omaha. After that, they lost 13 consecutive outings. Had the Horned Frogs (11-9, 4-7) held serve at home Saturday, K-State would have tied the longest losing streak in school history — a skid nearly 100 years old, when it lost the final five games of the 1921-22 season and the first nine of the 1922-23 campaign.
Now, all of that is in the past.
K-State returns to action Tuesday, hosting Oklahoma at 8 p.m. The game will air on ESPNU.
This story will be updated.