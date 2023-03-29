Kansas State men’s basketball graduate assistant Curtis Kelly, left, talks with Ismael Massoud after the team arrived Sunday at Manhattan Regional Airport following their NCAA Tournament trip. Massoud announced his transfer from the program on Wednesday.
K-State junior forward Ismael Massoud has entered the transfer portal.
After two years in Manhattan, Massoud (who transferred to K-State from Wake Forest prior to the 2021-22 season) who was recruited to K-State by Bruce Weber and was one of two players who stayed through the transition to Jerome Tang in the prior offseason, announced on Wednesday that he would be spending his final year of collegiate basketball somewhere else.
“(I) just want to start by saying Alhumdullah (Arabic for thank God) for everything that has transpired in the last two years,” Massoud said in a statement released on social media. “This year was a dream come true in so many ways and allowed me to grow so much as a person. ... With that being said, I plan on graduating this spring and entering the transfer portal to finish my last year of college basketball. (I’m) looking forward to all the future has to offer, Inshallah (God willing).”
Last season, Massoud started in 18 of the 31 games he played, averaging 6.8 points while playing 24.3 minutes per game. He shot 36% from the field, including 33% from behind the arc.
Those minutes were cut down during this past season, dropping down to 15.3 per game with no starts during the 2022-23 campaign.
He did shoot better though, averaging 39% from the field and 41.8% from 3.
Earlier in the season, Tang and Massoud seemed to be at an impasse. The junior only played more than 20 minutes in a game once during non-conference play and aside from the first game of the season, didn’t break double-figures in scoring until the win at Baylor on Jan. 7.
But Massoud met with Tang and the two hashed out their issues. The junior forward became bigger part of the Wildcats’ rotation, with his best performance of the season coming versus Michigan State in the Sweet 16 on Thursday.
The junior had 15 points, including 4-of-6 shooting from long distance, all in front of a home crowd at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
“Ish decided that he wanted to be a part of this thing and he wanted to contribute and he knew he could contribute,” Tang said following K-State’s overtime win over Michigan State in the Sweet 16 last week. “Then we both started to see the game the same way. He looked at it through my eyes and I’ve done a better job of looking at it through his eyes because he’s got some talent, some serious talent. And as a coach, I need to figure out a way to make sure he had an opportunity to display that.”
Massoud’s departure leaves four open scholarships heading into the 2023-24 season.