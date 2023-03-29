03272023-mer-new-kstatefandom-14
Kansas State men’s basketball graduate assistant Curtis Kelly, left, talks with Ismael Massoud after the team arrived Sunday at Manhattan Regional Airport following their NCAA Tournament trip. Massoud announced his transfer from the program on Wednesday.

 Staff photo by Lewis Marien

K-State junior forward Ismael Massoud has entered the transfer portal.

After two years in Manhattan, Massoud (who transferred to K-State from Wake Forest prior to the 2021-22 season) who was recruited to K-State by Bruce Weber and was one of two players who stayed through the transition to Jerome Tang in the prior offseason, announced on Wednesday that he would be spending his final year of collegiate basketball somewhere else.

