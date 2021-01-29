Iowa State added to the misery for Kansas State’s women’s basketball team on Thursday.
The Cyclones edged the Wildcats, 62-60, at Bramlage Coliseum. It marks the sixth straight loss for K-State.
“Defensively, we played well and did some good things,” K-State head coach Jeff Mittie said. “I think we did enough on that end of the floor to win the game. But it goes back to that fourth quarter. We can’t shoot 3 of 14, and we’re fortunate enough to be in it, especially against a team like Iowa State because they are so (good offensively).
“I thought our group did execute some things a bit better. We had some open shots in the last three and a half minutes, so there were some things we liked, but we have to make those plays. Our execution was better, and I thought we battled better and continued to be in the fight.”
The Wildcats (5-8, 0-6 Big 12) are off to their worst start in league play since the 1992-93 campaign, when they lost their first 10 games in Big Eight Conference play.
The six-game losing streak is the longest in Mittie’s seven years as K-State’s head coach.
It marked the fifth win for Iowa State (11-5, 7-2) in its past six meetings against K-State. The Cyclones also beat the Wildcats, 91-69, last month.
The Wildcats will try to get back on the winning track Sunday, when they host Oklahoma at 1 p.m.
Sunday’s game will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.