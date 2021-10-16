Breece Hall, the pride of Wichita, took his first touch of Saturday's game 75 yards to the house. It gave Iowa State a 7-0 lead over Kansas State with only 12 seconds off the clock. And the situation never improved for the Wildcats.
Playing from behind from the get go, K-State never fully dug out of the early hole, falling 33-20 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.
It marked the Wildcats' (3-3, 0-3 Big 12) third straight setback following a 3-0 start to the season. It also kept K-State winless in conference play. (The Wildcats have lost their last eight league games overall, with their last triumph coming Oct. 24, 2020, over in-state rival Kansas.)
The victory gave Iowa State (4-2, 2-1) a season sweep of the Sunflower State — and in consecutive outings. In the Cyclones' previous contest, they beat the brakes off KU, 59-7, on Oct. 2 in Ames, Iowa.
Hall, one of the Big 12's (and the country's) top tailbacks, played a starring role in the victory in his home state. He finished with 179 yards and two touchdowns on 30 carries.
But when Hall wasn't powering the offense on the ground, he ceded the stage to the aerial theatrics of quarterback Brock Purdy. A senior, Purdy entered the game having struggled at times this season, with eight touchdowns against four interceptions.
There were no signs of shakiness Saturday, however, as he picked apart the Wildcat defense.
Purdy completed a blistering 88% (22-for-25) of his attempts for 208 yards and a touchdown.
The Cyclones ended the game with 418 yards of total offense, outpacing the Wildcats' 342.
Skylar Thompson, K-State's sixth-year senior signal-caller, was responsible for all three of the team's scores in the loss: a 40-yard strike to receiver Phillip Brooks in the second quarter, a 1-yard plunge across the goal line in the third and a 9-yard pass to Malik Knowles in the fourth.
Yet the K-State offense had trouble stringing together much consistency, which allowed Iowa State to dominate the time of possession; the Cyclones held the ball for 33:45, while the Wildcats' offense was on the field for only 26:15.
As if Iowa State's excellence offensively and defensively weren't enough, it also bettered K-State at its own game: special teams.
Cyclone kicker Andrew Mevis went 4-for-4 on his field goal attempts Saturday. His counterpart, Taiten Winkel, had been rock solid for K-State in five games this fall. That wasn't the case on this night, though, as missed his only field goal attempt and doinked an extra-point try off the right upright following Thompson's touchdown run with 12:21 remaining.
K-State returns to action next week, as it travels to Lubbock, Texas, to take on Texas Tech.
The game time and broadcast partner for the Wildcats/Red Raiders contest will be determined after Saturday's Big 12 games conclude.
This story will be updated.