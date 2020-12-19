The Kansas State women's basketball team took a tumble out of the gate in its Big 12 conference opener Friday night, as Iowa State squashed the Wildcats 91-69 in Ames.
After leading 40-37 at halftime, K-State (5-3, 0-1 Big 12) was outscored 54-29 in the second half. Iowa State's Ashley Joens led all scorers with 25 points while also grabbing seven rebounds.
Ayoka Lee led Kansas State with 20 points, but only recorded three rebounds. Chrissy Carr was the only other Wildcat to finish in double figures scoring, as she contributed 11 points.
As a team, K-State shot 49% from the field and close to 41% from 3-point range. Both figures rank well above the team's season averages.
However, the Wildcats, who came in with the best scoring defense in the Big 12, allowed Iowa State (5-3, 2-0 Big 12) to shoot 50% from the floor and 48% from 3-point range. Four Cyclones finished in double figures scoring.
K-State will return home Monday to face No. 22 Texas at 7 p.m. in Bramlage Coliseum.