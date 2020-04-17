She may play basketball for Kansas State, but right now, Rachel Ranke’s life isn’t so different from many others. While the coronavirus pandemic disrupts life around the world, Ranke finds herself at home in Burnsville, Minnesota, passing the time with similar tasks and hobbies: Schoolwork. Walks with her family.
Then some Fortnite.
“I’ve been playing (the video game) for, like, two years now,” Ranke said with a laugh, “and I’m just kind of getting good.”
The one difference in Ranke’s life: When she isn’t doing any of those tasks, she’s attending rehab sessions three times a week in Burnsville, working to recover from the season-ending foot surgery she underwent in December to repair her accessory navicular syndrome (an extra bone in her foot), which flared up when she suffered what she thought was a sprained ankle in mid-November.
As it turned out, it was far more serious, but the good news for Ranke is that she’s getting back on her feet. Early this month, she stopped wearing a medical boot, and soon, she hopes to resume running and jumping.
In other words, the way she’s combined her rehab sessions with at-home work with a band is beginning to pay off.
Ranke says doctors projected a three-to-six-month recovery window, but in the name of caution, she doesn’t expect to make a full recovery until the end of May or early June.
Mostly, it’s the arch of her foot that hurts. The extra bone was connected to a tendon in Ranke’s foot, so in surgery, doctors removed the bone and reconnected the tendon to a different location.
Sounds tedious, but Ranke, ever the optimist, doesn’t sound down about it.
“I’ve still got a little bit of ways to go,” Ranke said, “but for the most part, the recovery’s been going smooth.”
The injury in question happened on Nov. 18, during K-State’s 109-69 win over Oral Roberts in Manhattan. At one point, she went down, and while she fought through the pain — “I even got a bucket after the incident,” Ranke added with a chuckle — she couldn’t later that night.
By the next morning, Ranke couldn’t walk on her right foot at all. She told assistant athletic trainer Becca Fitzgerald, who took Ranke to get an X-ray.
Sure enough, it wasn’t just a sprained ankle. Ranke learned that she had accessory navicular syndrome, meaning she had an extra bone at the inner side of her foot. The extra bone alone, Ranke said, doesn’t have to be a problem. But it became one because Ranke aggravated her foot that November night.
Still, everybody involved wanted to avoid surgery if possible, and this type of injury has been known to heal on its own — so doctors and trainers held out hope that Ranke’s foot pain would subside in the days ahead. Some weeks, Ranke didn’t participate in practices, only the games. On others, Ranke wore the boot when she wasn’t playing.
Ranke continued to play through pain — all told, she played five full games on the injured foot — but the efforts never really worked. When K-State visited UMKC for a road game on Dec. 14, the junior started and logged 17 minutes, but eventually, she had to tell head coach Jeff Mittie.
She was in too much pain. She couldn’t check back in.
“He was like, ‘I respect that. I’m not going to throw you in there,’” Ranke said.
When that game ended, Ranke and her coaches had a decision to make. Counting the UMKC contest, Ranke had played in eight of her team’s 29 scheduled regular-season games, which translates to 28% of the games.
NCAA rules dictate that, in order to remain qualified for the medical redshirt that would give Ranke another year of eligibility, student-athletes must have played in 30% or fewer of their team’s games — and besides, Ranke was in significant pain.
So player and coach agreed: Ranke’s third season of basketball at K-State had come to an end. She had surgery two weeks later.
She says she isn’t sure when the NCAA officially will grant the redshirt, but based on the math, she’s confident it will come.
“I would do anything to play,” Ranke said, “but I felt like I was hurting more than helping.”
With that, Ranke began walking around in the boot, supporting her team in games but playing in none of them. At practices, Ranke adopted a more vocal leadership style, primarily because she couldn’t get involved otherwise but also because she was an upperclassman — it was time to become a leader to some extent.
“They would be like, ‘We need you. We miss you,’” Ranke said. “I’ve just got to encourage them, like, ‘You’ve got to do it,’ you know? ‘I’m still here. I didn’t go anywhere. I’m just more vocal now. The physical part of me isn’t out there, but the vocal part of me is still here.’”
As for sitting out the rest of the games?
“It was tough,” Ranke said, “because this team was very special, and I was looking forward to seeing where we were going to go this year, so me getting injured was really hard on me at first. Kind of learning to accept that I was injured was tough, because there were so many times that sitting on the sidelines is just so different than being on the floor.”
It was Ranke’s first time seeing the difference. She had never been injured for an extended period of time, much less at the Division I level, and she’s always started as a Wildcat. She’s rarely on the bench anyway.
So Ranke’s new reality was something resembling a double-edged sword. On one hand, she says, watching games from the sideline allowed her to spot improvements her team could make and strengths it could build on.
On the other, she was on the bench. She felt like that limited the advice she could offer.
“Coming into the locker room at halftime of a game, it would be hard to put in input because I wasn’t playing,” Ranke said. “It’s hard to give input when you’re not out there sometimes, because you don’t know how people are going to take it. You don’t know what’s really working and what’s not. You can see it, but to do it is completely different.”
Fortunately for Ranke, she didn’t have to make the trek alone. Fellow Wildcats Ashley Ray, Jada Thorpe and Alyssa Wiggins all sat out the majority of the season with their own injuries, giving Ranke a chance to get to know her teammates in a way she hadn’t before.
Plus, for Ranke, Thorpe and Ray, it was their first time sitting out for several months without basketball. “That was weird for us,” Ranke said, and it’s not difficult to see why.
For example: They rehabbed at the Ice Family Basketball Center most every day.
“That kind of lightened the mood,” Ranke said. “It wasn’t always bad. If I would have been in there by myself, it would have been a lot more depressing. Just the fact that we knew our season was done, we knew that we were in the same boat, we could feed off of each other’s positivity, you know? If one of us was having a bad day, we could help each other get through it.”
That brings us to the worst part of the season for Ranke: the postseason.
Sort of.
On March 12, the Big 12 canceled its men’s and women’s tournaments over coronavirus concerns, following other conferences’ lead as the country grappled with ways to slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
How the Wildcats learned the news made it even harder on Ranke, even though she wouldn’t have been able to play anyway.
The team was running through practice in Kansas City while Ranke rehabbed on the side. Soon, an unsuspecting Ranke was approached by video producer Casey Campbell, who showed Ranke a video on his phone: The Texas/Texas Tech men’s game was getting called early.
That’s weird, Ranke thought.
Moments later, K-State athletics director Gene Taylor walked in and interrupted practice to tell the team: The Big 12 tournament was canceled.
Ranke wasn’t entirely shocked because she had already seen that video, but still: It was what she called a “very emotional conversation.”
Especially hours later, when players found out via social media the NCAA’s harrowing announcement: The men’s and women’s tournaments also were called off.
“That was pretty emotional too,” Ranke said. “It was a hard day, because at that point, everything was a question mark. We didn’t know what was going to happen with our season. We were just hopeful that we would at least be able to play, whether it’s not in front of fans, but with families and whatnot.
“For our seniors and everybody else that works so hard to make this (happen), to finish strong at the end of the season, it was tough not knowing, ‘That was our last practice. That was our last game,’ you know what I’m saying? So that was pretty hard on everybody.”
These days, Ranke is all-in on recovering. Earlier this month, she rocked K-State gear as she shot baskets at a Burnsville park with her dad, Scott. Soon, when she feels comfortable running, she’ll be able to do so at a faster pace.
Ranke may not be able to make a full recovery for another month or two, but she says she’s excited nonetheless.
It’s been a long time coming.
“I felt like it made me stronger in many different ways,” Ranke said of her time off. “Obviously it’s going to make me stronger physically, but mentally, it’s like, OK, I had an extra year to gain some more knowledge, to pick up some more of those leadership qualities that are going to be useful in the future.”